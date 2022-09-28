Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — The new state-of-the-art, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and all of the many, many, many people who made it into such an amazing reality.
WVNews
Jozwiak weathers Hurricane Ian
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Brian Jozwiak still can't quite believe his eyes. "Total devastation," he said. "It looks like a nuclear bomb has gone off."
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) VAMC employee recognized as National HeRO Award winner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored an employee of Clarksburg's Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center as a Veterans Health Administration National HeRO Awardee. Marie Fazzini earned the honor for her contributions to VHA’s Journey to High Reliability.
WVNews
Salem Apple Butter Festival returning for first time since 2019 starting Thursday in Salem, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Apple Butter Festival will return Oct. 6-9 after two years off due to COVID-19 concerns. Christy Howell, the Apple Butter Festival’s new chairperson, believes that everything is finally in order and the festival should go off without a hitch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, Homebrewers Club holds 9th annual Homebrewers Against Hunger event
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Braving the weather, dozens of people gathered at the Fairmont Field Club on Saturday afternoon for the ninth annual Homebrewers Against Hunger event, a tradition started by the Fairmont Homebrewers Club that aims to aid local nonprofit food programs. Those who attended the event...
WVNews
Clarksburg-Harrison Library celebrates its new mobile library
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg-Harrison Public library will celebrate the facility's new mobile library in an event Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library’s entrance plaza. The event also will feature tours of the mobile library, games and activities, and arts and crafts.
WVNews
David Molisee Jr.
MASONTOWN — David “Davy” Molisee Jr., 77, of Masontown, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Masontown, WV, on December 27, 1944, a son of the late David Marion Molisee and Arlene Virginia (Casseday) Molisee.
WVNews
Huggins: West Virginia basketball schedule full of tough opponents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Make no doubt that it didn’t take long for Bob Huggins, upon gathering his new West Virginia basketball team around him for their first meeting, emphasized one point that should be the driving force to bring them together and push them through what will be another demanding preseason camp.
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
Liberty starts fast, hangs on for win over Braxton County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a tale of two halves for the Liberty High School football team here Friday. In the first half, it could do little wrong. In the second half, the Mountaineers had to fight off a late Braxton County surge en route to a 31-23 victory.
WVNews
NMHS 13 TD PASS.jpg
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — One moment the North Marion players were running onto the field to…
WVNews
First-half barrage leads East Fairmont girls over Keyser
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont girls soccer got its business done early Saturday, scoring all of its goals before halftime in a 5-0 victory over visiting Keyser at East-West Stadium. Kiersten Maxey’s two goals led the way for the Bees (9-2-5). Chances were few and far between...
WVNews
Moore leads Lincoln past Lewis County, 21-20
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County and Lincoln met in a matchup between a pair of 2-2 teams, and in the end the outcome was decided by a single point, as the Cougars killed off a late drive from the Minutemen and picked up the 21-20 victory on homecoming night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Doddridge blanks Wirt to continue unbeaten start
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County kept a zero in its record by putting up another zero on the scoreboard. The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 on Friday with their third shutout victory in a row, this time a 22-0 win at Wirt County. Both teams entered the night unbeaten but without any victories over teams in this week’s WVSSAC top 16 in Class A. Now, the Bulldogs are poised to move up the standings from their current No. 8 spot.
WVNews
Braydon Christopher scores twice as Bees top Golden Tornado
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In helping end a three-game losing streak, East Fairmont coach Eric Wright praised Braydon Christopher’s efforts. “It’s been a work in progress,” Wright said. “We’ve had some tough games, but you could see it coming together. At times, we play really strong. The big thing for us is communication, making sure we know what we’re doing off of the ball.
WVNews
Elkins gets first win of the season over Grafton, 16-0
GRAFTON, W. Va. (WV News) — Isaiah Sigley kicked three field goals and the defense was solid all evening as Elkins got its first win in over a year and a half with a 16-0 shutout of Grafton in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night at McKinney Field.
WVNews
Stonehill wins in its NEC debut, 24-20 over Duquesne
EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ashur Carraha threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Corbett on the first play of the fourth quarter and Stonehill made its Northeast Conference game a success with a 24-20 win on Saturday over Duquesne. The game was first in the NEC for the Skyhawks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Fairmont Senior edges North Marion in OT thriller
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — One moment the North Marion players were running onto the field to celebrate what appeared to be a victory over their rivals from Fairmont Senior, and the next it was the Polar Bears running across the field to celebrate in front of the NMHS students after clinching a 20-19 overtime victory on the road over the Huskies.
WVNews
Burnside rushes for 207 yards and 3 TDs in Hawks' win over Lumberjacks
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a first time for everything, but not at South Harrison on Friday night. Noah Burnside rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns and Aiden Moreno rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in South Harrison’s 36-14 win over Valley (Wetzel) on Friday at Gary Barnette Field.
Comments / 0