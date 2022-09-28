ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County kept a zero in its record by putting up another zero on the scoreboard. The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 on Friday with their third shutout victory in a row, this time a 22-0 win at Wirt County. Both teams entered the night unbeaten but without any victories over teams in this week’s WVSSAC top 16 in Class A. Now, the Bulldogs are poised to move up the standings from their current No. 8 spot.

