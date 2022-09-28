Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Instant Recap: Oklahoma State Defeats Baylor 36-25 in Big 12 Opener
After what’s been a wacky start to the Big 12 season, Oklahoma State hopped into the driver’s seat for a return to Arlington. No. 9 Oklahoma State defeated No. 16 Baylor in Waco 36-25, thanks to a dynamic performance by the Cowboy quarterback and some stout defense. The...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowboys Go All-White for Big 12 Opener at Baylor
The Cowboys and Bears are giving the Big 12 title rematch the color-rush treatment. Oklahoma State will wear an all-white uniform combination with a striped brand helmet when they face the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon. Across the field, Baylor is going all-gold to match the Gold-Out at McLane Stadium....
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Big 12 Opener against Baylor
The date that’s been circled on OSU fans’ calendars since December is finally upon us. On Saturday night, we’ll know a lot more about Oklahoma State and the Big 12. The Cowboys are in Waco for their first Big 12 game since that last Big 12 game we won’t talk about. Across the field will be that familiar opponent that got the best of the Pokes in Jerry World. Both OSU and Baylor have a clear path to get back to the conference championship game, but one will be in the driver’s seat after Saturday.
pistolsfiringblog.com
ESPN College GameDay Crew Picks Baylor 3-1 over Oklahoma State
I can’t believe ESPN has Baylor a 65% chance to win. If any 50/50 game. Only reason they have the odds in their favor is Sanders turnovers. It’s a new year and technically is pretty much a Junior this year. So glad this game is on fox because I have dish and it sucks today with no contract being agreed to between Disney and Dish. Other providers are about to be affected too. I really wanted to click in on the Kansas game in between. How about TCU so far today. Geezers.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Sept. 30): Big Plays for the Pokes to Win, Solid Bedlam Basketball Idea
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Playing a steady-but-not-explosive Baylor offense, the Pokes need Spencer Sanders to make big plays… for OSU exclusively. The Cowboys have a better opportunity for big plays because they still have Sanders. Can...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Things to Know as OSU Preps to Open Big 12 Play vs. Baylor on Saturday
Last time Oklahoma State faced off against Baylor, it ended in gut-wrenching fashion on a goal-line play that — you know what, forget I mentioned it. Let’s just generalize here and say it didn’t turn out great for OSU. The Cowboys, though, get a shot at a little bit of redemption Saturday as they head to Waco to face the league favorite Bears on their home turf.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info, Series History for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Record 3-0 3-1 Points Per Game 51.7 40.5. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 62-for-95 (65%)/916 yards/10 touchdowns/1 interception. Baylor — Blake Shapen — 69-for-100 (69%)/773 yards/7 touchdowns/1 interception. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 43 carries/215 yards/2 touchdowns. Baylor — Richard Reese — 55...
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Podcast Ep. 479: Oklahoma State-Baylor Preview
Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell preview Oklahoma State’s visit to Baylor, the series history and the match-up with major Big 12 title implications on the line. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
KFOR
ShapED My Life: Professor’s suggestion put OSU President on her career path
STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University President, Dr. Kayse Shrum, reflects on the professor who encouraged her on her career path. President Shrum can remember various teachers who have encouraged her to explore her creative side or have pushed her academically. While in college, Dr. Shrum was uncertain...
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
pdjnews.com
Morrison High School one of 90
Oklahoma high schools recognized with national College Success Award. Morrison High School was recently one of 90 Oklahoma High Schools recognized with national College Success Award. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as...
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon Czech Day parade features 111 entries
A parade featuring 111 entries will traverse downtown Yukon this Saturday to highlight the city’s epic Czech heritage celebration. Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. will present the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival Oct. 1 in Yukon, the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”. Thousands of people will line both sides of Main...
KOCO
Oklahoma state agents bust illegal marijuana grow operation
BRAMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma state agents busted an illegal marijuana grow operation. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spent the day on the scene in the town of Braman. They busted a business operating out of the old school. Agents told KOCO 5 they seized 18,000 plants at that location...
KOCO
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
OKC VeloCity
Conventions coming to Oklahoma City
Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
