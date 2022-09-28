Brazil votes Sunday in a polarizing presidential election, with all eyes on whether front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can win in a single round -- and whether incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will accept the result. Lula, the charismatic but tarnished ex-president seeking to stage a comeback at 76, says he fears the incumbent will create "turmoil" if he loses -- a concern heard often in Brazil heading into election day.

POLITICS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO