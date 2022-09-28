ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Boil water notice issued for Lee County Utilities

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
Boil water notices are issued for several areas dealing with flooding and storm surges.

Lee County Utilities has issued a system-wide Boil Water Notice effective immediately for all customers due to storm impacts.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute.

Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Charlotte County also says a water service interruption is in effect until further notice for the area of Burnt Store.

Service will not be restored until the storm is over and Charlotte County Utilities can complete repairs to the system.

WINKNEWS.com

Lee County points of distribution; Lee schools closed

Lee County Government, along with the state and federal governments, has set up eight points of distribution for people who need food and water. The points of distribution will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. More points of distribution will be available in the coming days. For...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County has issued a curfew

Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Ian death toll rises to 35 in Lee County

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll from Ian has risen to 35 deaths. Marceno made the announcement in a Facebook post. Marceno also said there have been about 600 to 700 rescues as of Saturday morning. Marceno said authorities need to notify next of kin before releasing...
LEE COUNTY, FL
