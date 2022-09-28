Boil water notice issued for Lee County Utilities

Boil water notices are issued for several areas dealing with flooding and storm surges.

Lee County Utilities has issued a system-wide Boil Water Notice effective immediately for all customers due to storm impacts.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute.

Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Charlotte County also says a water service interruption is in effect until further notice for the area of Burnt Store.

Service will not be restored until the storm is over and Charlotte County Utilities can complete repairs to the system.

