Spokane, WA

Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back.

Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October.

The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline date for Camp Hope to be cleared. They say the goal is to have the situation resolved without having to go to Camp Hope. They also say the date may need adjustment depending on what happens between now and mid- November.

Earlier this month, the City issued a demand to WSDOT, State Department of Commerce and State Patrol saying they must begin clearing the property last week. If they didn’t, it would be deemed a “nuisance property.”

When speaking to media last week, Sheriff Knezovich wanted to clear Camp Hope matter of weeks. He said the clock was ticking and the state’s timeline and approach to clearing out the camp wouldn’t work.

He wouldn’t give specifics but said he was not concerned about creating more housing. Sheriff Knezovich said the County offers plenty of resources and now it is time for the people who live there to find another way.

“It is my responsibility to clean it up,” he said. “The clock is continuing to tick.”

Knezovich referred to Camp Hope as a protest that has been going on for nine months.

Fences were expected to go up around Camp Hope on Wednesday.

Comments

Name Not Needed
3d ago

Why push this back? The weather is changing and they need to be out of there before their disease and pestilence and criminality and violence gets moved even more into the neighborhoods aa they seek warmer places to live. Cut them off now and quit kickin the can down the road

7
Freya'sdottir X
3d ago

seriously.....big surprise. run this trash out already and be done with it. the longer this goes on the worse it's going to get. it seems none of our elected leaders has the courage to do what's right.

5
Wyatt Howell
2d ago

Exactly as expected, the politics got in the way of Ozzie removing the camp. Extending the date just allows for more ammo to push back even harder by JHH. Then it will get cold and be too hard to do anything until the Spring thaw. Ozzie train 🚂 is off the tracks.

3
Spokane, WA
