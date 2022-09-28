Read full article on original website
North Carolina's price gouging law in effect as Ian slams the southeast coast
Ian weakens, but crews continue to fight flooding, fallen trees and other damage. Zach Solon reports from Ocean Isle Beach and Mara McJilton reports from Wilmington. Plus, updates on power outages. Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments. Updated: 6 hours...
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
First Alert Forecast: nicer days as remnants of Ian spin away
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features small odds for a lingering shower this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Ian spin through northern North Carolina, Virginia, and then into the Atlantic. Overall, a friendly high pressure system should provide lots of time to clean up and / or relax. Ian made its third and final hurricane landfall at Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon. Wilmington recorded 3.01 inches of rain, a peak gust of 47 mph, and a moderate storm surge on the Downtown Cape Fear River gauge. Other noteworthy gusts included 55 mph at North Myrtle Beach and 49 mph at Elizabethtown.
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Emergency and power crews on standby as Ian approaches
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Ian heads towards the Carolinas, emergency management crews are on standby, keeping an eye on conditions in southeastern North Carolina. New Hanover County’s Assistant emergency management director, Anna McRay, says families should prepare for the worst. Items to have on hand for at least...
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
“Trusted Elections Tour” stopping in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are working together to build trust in the state’s voting system and strengthen civil discourse. Bob Orr, a former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice, and Jennifer Roberts, the former Mayor of Charlotte, lead The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections. As part of its’ 14-stop Trusted Elections Tour across the state, the network will host a town hall on Monday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Union Station Auditorium at Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. WECT’s Jon Evans will moderate the event, which is free and open to the public.
How you can help people in Florida from home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The local American Red Cross has already sent 14 volunteers and thousands of supplies to Florida, including blankets, cots and prepackaged foods. The volunteers are sheltering in place in Orlando, waiting to be sent where help is needed. They expect to have thousands of volunteers on the ground within the coming days.
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: Hurricane hunter shares video of flight into Hurricane Ian before Florida landfall
(Gray News) - The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent a plane on a rough flight into Hurricane Ian to collect data on Wednesday morning. A video shared by hurricane hunter and engineer Nick Underwood showed what was a turbulent flight for the crew operating the instruments inside the aircraft.
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $300 million
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Both Mega Millions and Powerball have jackpots exceeding $300 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at a $355 million annuity and is worth $183.6 million in cash, while Saturday’s Powerball is a $322 million annuity that is worth $170.8 million in cash. “Whether...
