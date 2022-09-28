WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are working together to build trust in the state’s voting system and strengthen civil discourse. Bob Orr, a former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice, and Jennifer Roberts, the former Mayor of Charlotte, lead The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections. As part of its’ 14-stop Trusted Elections Tour across the state, the network will host a town hall on Monday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Union Station Auditorium at Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. WECT’s Jon Evans will moderate the event, which is free and open to the public.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO