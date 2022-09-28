ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KHP asks drivers to #ShareTheRoad with Kansas farm vehicles

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ni8Bl_0iE81ZjP00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they aren’t the only ones using the roads and highways.

A variety of farm vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, combines and other implements, will be on the road more frequently as the fall harvest approaches. These vehicles are often slow and cumbersome, so motorists are advised by the KHP to use caution, have patience and #ShareTheRoad this year. Some tips the KHP encourages people to follow include:

Changes coming to iconic Abilene steam engine
  • #SlowDown if you see the orange/red slow-moving vehicle emblem.
  • Increase your follow distance.
  • Be patient! Don’t assume that a farmer can move aside to let you pass. Farmers have to assess the road for an area that can support the weight of the equipment without causing it to tip over.
  • Use extra caution when passing. Never pass while approaching curves, hills, bridges, intersections, or railroad crossings.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kansas State Collegian

Vehicle accidents increase in Manhattan

After two months back on campus, the number of vehicle accidents this school year is already 21, Andrew Moeller, coordinator of support services for the K-State Police Department, said. “There’s been 21 accidents at K-State, and this includes a hit and run,” Moeller said. “If somebody came out to the...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Fire destroys Manhattan mobile home

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters in Manhattan made quick work of a mobile home fire, but not before it destroyed the structure and its contents. The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 9 p.m. Friday they were called to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at the Redbud […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning

Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Traffic
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Cars
City
Abilene, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Trucker injured when semi hits turnpike structure

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 51-year-old truck driver sustained a minor injury in Lyon County Wednesday when he changed lanes suddenly, passing through the turnpike toll booths. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the driver merged into the K-Tag lane, but then swerved left after realizing he was in the wrong lane. He […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Bike ride to benefit Gage Park Memorial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park Memorial organization held their annual Freedom is Not Free ride Saturday morning. The ride left Gage Park, at 10th and Gage at 11:00 a.m. The ride made stops in Rossville, Havensville, Holton, Ozawkie and ending at Perry’s American Legion for food, raffles and auction items. “We are here for […]
ROSSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Vehicles#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KVOE

UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday

A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Investigation follows house fire in Whiting

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Whiting on Saturday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire at 135 Deforest Street at 5:19 a.m. Saturday. Whiting, Netawaka and Kickapoo Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the fire and got it under control […]
WHITING, KS
KSNT News

TPD identifies man found dead under I-70 bridge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man found dead under the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. The deceased was identified as John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka. On Friday, the TPD was called to the 200 block of SE Quincy after 8 a.m. After investigating, TPD determined this was a homicide. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

TPD investigating early morning shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting on Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of SE Powell. When officers arrived to the scene, one person had minor injuries from a gunshot. TPD told 27 News that the victim was not transported […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
KSNT News

Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
LAWRENCE, KS
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Suspect arrested following Topeka murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man after a shooting on Friday. Following an investigation, TPD said it arrested Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence. Holloway was charged with murder in the 1st degree and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections early Saturday morning. At 10:08 a.m. on Sept. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
MCPHERSON, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy