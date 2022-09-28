Read full article on original website
cbs17
Thousands left without power after Friday’s storm, Wake County hit the hardest, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleanup efforts started early Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and strong winds to our region on Friday. Trees in roads, downed power lines, and debris left on sidewalks were just some of the things North Carolinians experienced. “We saw some very strong...
WXII 12
Gov Cooper, Emergency Management give update as Ian approaches North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and Emergency Management officials shared an update on severe weather Thursday afternoon. Cooper announced that North Carolina is now under a State of Emergency as Ian approaches. “A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm...
‘Hurricane Ian is at our door’: Cooper warns NC residents to stay off the roads
The governor said the storm had shifted further east than expected, meaning the Triangle could expect a heavier blow.
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
Be careful on the roads: Ian knocks down power lines, trees
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several roads in central North Carolina were blocked by fallen trees on Saturday morning, a couple hours after Ian swept across the state with strong winds and heavy rain. "As the sun comes up and crews get out, we'll get a better sense of the extent...
cbs17
Glenwood Avenue floods near Lynn Road, ‘impassable’ conditions: NCDOT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The onslaught of rain Friday has flooded areas of the Triangle, including a stretch of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, according to the NC Dept. of Transportation. Near Lynn Road, the section of Glenwood Avenue was flooded in both directions just before 10 p.m. Drivers were...
City of Raleigh prepares for potential flooding, power outages
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle is under a tropical storm warning and level 1 risk for severe storms, including a medium risk of power outages. Raleigh city officials have crews to do their part to minimize hazards around construction sites and new developments. Officials say now is the time...
Ian claimed four lives in NC, Cooper says. Thousands still without power in Triangle, NC
Two traffic fatalities are being blamed on Tropical Storm Ian, as is a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. One person drowned.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes
After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
WECT
‘Ian is at our door’: Gov. Cooper holds briefing on Ian’s impacts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper held a briefing Friday afternoon regarding Hurricane Ian and its expected impacts on North Carolina. The governor is urging North Carolinians to not drive on roadways unless absolutely necessary, and to be smart and prepared in case of any dangerous situations. “This storm...
WECT
Emergency and power crews on standby as Ian approaches
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Ian heads towards the Carolinas, emergency management crews are on standby, keeping an eye on conditions in southeastern North Carolina. New Hanover County’s Assistant emergency management director, Anna McRay, says families should prepare for the worst. Items to have on hand for at least...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dies while operating generator in Johnston County
Ian has claimed the life of at least one person in North Carolina. In Johnston County, a man died Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator in a garage, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Jeff Caldwell said. The man's wife discovered him at 7 a.m....
cbs17
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
cbs17
Track power outages around the Triangle from Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tens of thousands of people in the Triangle are without power Friday as impact from Ian continue to move through North Carolina. Duke Energy reported more than 60,000 outages in the Triangle as of 6:20 p.m. At the same time, data from the state showed more than 200,000 outages across North Carolina.
Large trees fall in Raleigh, 47,000 without power in Wake County
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. At least one person died in the state. Outages were improving slowly on Saturday, but according to Duke Energy, 20% of Wake County was without power at...
WRAL
10,000 Duke Energy crews works to restore power on NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek served as the staging area for Duke Energy utility crews. A spokesperson said a total of 10,000 crews assisting in the Carolinas, with workers coming from New England, Pennsylvania, Midwest and Georgia. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Check Triangle power outages on these maps as Tropical Storm Ian leaves NC behind
North Carolina power companies will be posting and alerting customers to power outages on their websites as they arise.
WRAL
Raleigh prepares as Hurricane Ian continues north
The Triangle is under a tropical storm warning and level 1 risk for severe storms, including a medium risk of power outages. Raleigh city officials have crews to do their part to minimize hazards around construction sites and new developments. Reporter: Ken SmithPhotographer: Rick ArmstrongWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
McMaster declares state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potential Ian impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster and state officials held a news conference at 4 p.m. to give an update on the state’s preparations for Ian to make landfall as a potential Category 1 hurricane on Friday. McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. “It’s still […]
WCNC
State of Emergency declared for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
