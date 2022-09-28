ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

chapelboro.com

Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes

After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
WECT

‘Ian is at our door’: Gov. Cooper holds briefing on Ian’s impacts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper held a briefing Friday afternoon regarding Hurricane Ian and its expected impacts on North Carolina. The governor is urging North Carolinians to not drive on roadways unless absolutely necessary, and to be smart and prepared in case of any dangerous situations. “This storm...
WECT

Emergency and power crews on standby as Ian approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Ian heads towards the Carolinas, emergency management crews are on standby, keeping an eye on conditions in southeastern North Carolina. New Hanover County’s Assistant emergency management director, Anna McRay, says families should prepare for the worst. Items to have on hand for at least...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dies while operating generator in Johnston County

Ian has claimed the life of at least one person in North Carolina. In Johnston County, a man died Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator in a garage, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Jeff Caldwell said. The man's wife discovered him at 7 a.m....
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
cbs17

Track power outages around the Triangle from Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tens of thousands of people in the Triangle are without power Friday as impact from Ian continue to move through North Carolina. Duke Energy reported more than 60,000 outages in the Triangle as of 6:20 p.m. At the same time, data from the state showed more than 200,000 outages across North Carolina.
WRAL

10,000 Duke Energy crews works to restore power on NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek served as the staging area for Duke Energy utility crews. A spokesperson said a total of 10,000 crews assisting in the Carolinas, with workers coming from New England, Pennsylvania, Midwest and Georgia. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL

Raleigh prepares as Hurricane Ian continues north

The Triangle is under a tropical storm warning and level 1 risk for severe storms, including a medium risk of power outages. Raleigh city officials have crews to do their part to minimize hazards around construction sites and new developments. Reporter: Ken SmithPhotographer: Rick ArmstrongWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
WCNC

State of Emergency declared for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
