ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell City, IN

Law enforcement officials invite locals for “Coffee with a Cop”

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjyXK_0iE81SYK00

PERRY COUNTY (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office have partnered with a local McDonalds for a morning full of coffee and conversation.

National Coffee Day: Where to get free or discounted coffee on Sept. 29

The “Coffee with a Cop” event will take place on October 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is located at McDonalds at 149 E Highway 66 in Tell City, Indiana.

The Tell City Police Department say this is a great opportunity to meet and get to know some of their local officers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

First responders focus on training in the Tri-State

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The McCutchanville Fire Department says this week was full of training for them and several other partnering agencies. They worked alongside Scott Township Fire & EMS, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response of Evansville. This week’s training helped first responders prepare for mass casualty incidents. “The two suburban […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Man Wanted In Numerous Counties Arrested

Authorities in Kentucky say a man faces criminal charges in nearly every county in the WIKY listening area. Daviess County deputies say James Martin was arrested in Vanderburgh County for theft charges having to do with a motor home. Owensboro police brought charges against Martin for buying that motor home...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perry County, IN
City
Tell City, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Tell City, IN
Crime & Safety
Perry County, IN
Crime & Safety
wevv.com

Coffee With a Cop happening in Tell City

Another Tri-State community is being invited to participate in a "Coffee With a Cop" event. Law enforcement officials in Perry County, Indiana, are inviting the community to this latest event. It's happening from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Tell City, at the McDonald's restaurant at...
TELL CITY, IN
wdrb.com

3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Mcdonalds#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

EPD detective earns “Officer of the Year” award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this month, local law enforcement agencies gathered together for the annual Evansville Foundation Policeman’s Ball. During the event, one Evansville detective was honored and recognized for his exemplary skill and drive. Detective Mike Evans was awarded “Officer of the Year Award” for 2021. Below is an explanation from his supervisors […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro Police Department searching for missing woman

The Owensboro Police Department is attempting to locate a missing woman. Police say 23-year-old Shayla Pierce was last seen in Owensboro on September 17th. Pierce is described as a white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say Pierce is known to change her hair color, and may have...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Man pleads guilty in Evansville rape case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty as charged in a rape case, and authorities say it’s thanks to work from the cyber crimes unit at Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WIBC.com

Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana

STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
INDIANA STATE
witzamfm.com

Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft

Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy