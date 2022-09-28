Law enforcement officials invite locals for “Coffee with a Cop”

PERRY COUNTY (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office have partnered with a local McDonalds for a morning full of coffee and conversation.

The “Coffee with a Cop” event will take place on October 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is located at McDonalds at 149 E Highway 66 in Tell City, Indiana.

The Tell City Police Department say this is a great opportunity to meet and get to know some of their local officers.

