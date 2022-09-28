Security plan in place for State Fair of Texas' opening weekend

Fair Park is expecting more than two million visitors starting this Friday, and several police departments are working together to make sure everyone can stay safe.

Dallas police say they train with the State Fair of Texas, Dallas Area Rapid Transit police and Dallas ISD police for things like active shooters, but Deputy Chief Tina Schultz says the most common things they see are car break-ins and drunk people.

Schultz urges parents to take pictures of their kids before leaving home in case they get separated. Having a recent picture to show police will help them find a missing child.

"If you become separated from your party you've come to the state fair with, make sure you designate an area where you guys can meet back up," she said.

"We are committed to making sure we have the same level of security to continue making the State Fair of Texas a safe and family friendly environment welcoming people from all walks of life," said the State Fair of Texas' Karissa Condoianis.

Condoianis urges people to check the FAQ section on the State Fair of Texas' website ahead of time to learn what people can bring with them and how to use tickets. Details are available at https://bigtex.com/about-us/faq/ .

DART Police Chief Charlie Kato says they'll have officers on buses, trains, and stations both to make sure people stay safe but also to answer questions for visitors who may not know their way around.

