ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Beaten, bloody man found along Ohio highway prompts three arrests

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMzbz_0iE81MVC00

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two men and assaulting them in Scioto County after one of the victims was found covered in blood and walking along a road.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a call Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. for a man walking on State Route 140. The man appeared to have been beaten. The victim told sheriff’s deputies he and another man were taken to a house on the unit block of Ainsley Avenue in Wheelersburg, where they were allegedly tied down with zip ties.

Several people at the house then started to beat the men, using their fists, kicking them, and hitting them with a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. The second man told deputies that the assault lasted for hours.

Ex-Knox County sheriff’s deputy, wife charged with stealing $450,000 from elderly woman

The first man was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. The second victim, who was interviewed by deputies at a home on Martin Road in Wheelersburg, was also taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for the Ainsley Avenue home, where officers were able to collect several items for evidence, the sheriff’s office said. During the search, two of the suspects arrived at the home and were taken into custody. A third suspect was found driving onto Ainsley Avenue, where he was stopped and arrested.

The suspects arrested and their charges are:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8JyR_0iE81MVC00
    Kaleb Dixon
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eq0Ku_0iE81MVC00
    Cameron Dixon
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GJoX_0iE81MVC00
    Christian Brooks
  • Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg: two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and parole violation. Kaleb Dixon is being held without bond.
  • Cameron L. Dixon, 18, of Portsmouth: two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Cameron Dixon is being held on $225,000 bond.
  • Christian Cheyenne Brooks, 25, of New Boston: two counts of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony. Brooks is being held on $200,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident is continuing and the sheriff’s office asks anyone with any information to call 740-354-7566.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 40

trumpbidenareidiots
2d ago

do the same to them that they did to the guy. no medical treatment afterwards. if they manage to survive the consequences of their actions. let them go.

Reply
22
Moonchild
2d ago

As a retired paramedic firefighter myself I can't even imagine the sheer volume of hatred out there today. If was bad enough during the 80s and seeing all I can never unsee. Then working trauma a few years I had to transition into hospice care were I felt needed and bless to help 🙏

Reply(3)
14
Ashton Youbootie
2d ago

Minimum 8 year sentences for the defendants. Permanent forfeiture of drivers licenses for eachdefendants. Restitution of $19k per defendant will be paid to the victims of these crimes.

Reply(1)
8
Related
WTAP

Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
POMEROY, OH
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested for Assault at Adena Hosptial in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after being combative with staff and Ross County sheriff was called. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department on 9/30/22 at around 1 am in the morning, deputies were called to the Adena hospital located at Hospital road in Chillicothe with the report of a man who was fighting staff members.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Homeowner Fires Gun at Man Breaking into his Home in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Pickaway law enforcement responded to a burglary in process in the area of 100 blocks west main street in Ashville around 11 pm on Friday. According to the 911 caller, he fired a gun when the man in the hoodie and smiley face shirt broke into his home. The homeowner claimed that he fired the gun into the ground as a warning shot, and the burglar fled.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
City
New Boston, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
iheart.com

Man Charged with Terroristic Threat of Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse

A Chillicothe man has been charged with a terroristic threat of the Chillicothe Municipal Courthouse. The Chillicothe Police Department reports that around 12:45pm Monday, September 26th, 2022, a male called the building and said there were two bombs there. The Municipal Courthouse was evacuated and searched, but no bombs were located.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime
sciotopost.com

One Arrested During Garage Structure Fire in Ross County

ROSS – A fire broke out in a garage fire on Wednesday, 9/28/22 during the investigation a man was arrested. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 966 Dayton St along with Chilliothe fire departments. When they arrived a man reported that when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the garage. He stated he investigated and found that it appeared a couch was on fire inside by the garage door. He reported that he attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose and thought he got it extinguished, but shortly afterward then found that there were flames on the outside of the garage door and then the entire.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash along route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics with deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The call came shortly after 1 p.m. about a crash in the 6000 block of Route 50 near Bainbridge. According to initial reports, the driver of a pickup...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Man Charged with Terror Threat to Kenworth in Ross County

ROSS – Shortly before 7:00 am this morning, the Ross County sheriff’s office received a call stating a bomb threat at Kenworth off SR 159. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded. After a thorough search, nothing was found and locations were deemed safe. United States Marshalls Office, Ohio Fire...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
SOUTH POINT, OH
Fox 19

Pike County massacre trial canceled Thursday due to illness

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the 2016 Pike County massacre case is canceled Thursday due to an illness, court officials announced overnight. It is not clear if court proceedings will resume on Friday. The trial is in its third week as prosecutors continue to...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

As fentanyl-laced drug overdoses soar, Ross County offers help

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Fentanyl has crept into illegal drugs in Ross County, including cocaine, heroin and even marijuana. Fentanyl’s presence has been responsible for an 84% increase in overdose deaths in that area. Ross County Health District responded by offering free naloxone, first in a nasal spray. Now it is rolling out a new […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Two sentenced in federal meth trafficking case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents are heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. Edgar Castle, 55, and Tabitha Staton, 44, both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy