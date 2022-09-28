Beaten, bloody man found along Ohio highway prompts three arrests

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two men and assaulting them in Scioto County after one of the victims was found covered in blood and walking along a road.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a call Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. for a man walking on State Route 140. The man appeared to have been beaten. The victim told sheriff’s deputies he and another man were taken to a house on the unit block of Ainsley Avenue in Wheelersburg, where they were allegedly tied down with zip ties.

Several people at the house then started to beat the men, using their fists, kicking them, and hitting them with a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. The second man told deputies that the assault lasted for hours.

The first man was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. The second victim, who was interviewed by deputies at a home on Martin Road in Wheelersburg, was also taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for the Ainsley Avenue home, where officers were able to collect several items for evidence, the sheriff’s office said. During the search, two of the suspects arrived at the home and were taken into custody. A third suspect was found driving onto Ainsley Avenue, where he was stopped and arrested.

The suspects arrested and their charges are:

Kaleb Dixon

Cameron Dixon

Christian Brooks

Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg: two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and parole violation. Kaleb Dixon is being held without bond.

Cameron L. Dixon, 18, of Portsmouth: two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Cameron Dixon is being held on $225,000 bond.

Christian Cheyenne Brooks, 25, of New Boston: two counts of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony. Brooks is being held on $200,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident is continuing and the sheriff’s office asks anyone with any information to call 740-354-7566.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.