ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Child care centers, hit hard by pandemic, face major staffing shortages

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ujqe_0iE81LcT00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic , about one-quarter of all child care centers in Montgomery County have closed their doors for good, part of a statewide trend.

On Wednesday, owners of child care centers met with Pennsylvania lawmakers to talk about their struggle to retain employees, and what they need to help keep their doors open.

Children First Early Childhood Education Policy Director Mai Miksic said child care centers have always run on a razor-thin margin, but in the current job market, they are struggling to hang on to their employees.

“On average, they are getting paid a little under $11 an hour, and that is just too low when you think about what Target’s offering, what Wawa is offering,” said Miksic.

“We cannot compete with other industries at all. We can't offer the wages and the benefits,” said Courtney Kimmel, who owns Li’l Tykes Child and Learning Center in Springfield , Delaware County .

“So many of us at this point are throwing up our hands, throwing the towels in. We’re saying, ‘You know what? We love it. But we can't do it, because we don't know how anymore.’”

She said before the pandemic, she’d have about 40 children on a waiting list. But now she said the waiting list extends to around 200 names.

“We have a capacity of 132 children. We only have 55. We have five classrooms closed, because we can't keep staffing,” said Kym Ramsey, the owner of The Willow School in Norristown .

“We still are having long wait lists of children waiting to get into child care programs. That means parents who can't go to work, and a staffing crisis that has continued to cripple the economy.”

Pennsylvania state House Appropriations Minority Chair Rep. Matt Bradford , D-Norristown, said government funding of child care shouldn’t be thought of, as he puts it, “Democrats talking about usual Democratic things.”

“The reality is, when our child care system breaks down, when it is stretched to the limit which it currently is here in this commonwealth and frankly across this country, it is the business community that is unable to attract and retain the best of our employees,” Bradford added.

“This is not just doing right by the kids ... it should have always been our number one reason for doing it. But we need to do it because our business community needs workers more than ever, and they need child care.”

Calling it a failing business model, Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh points out child care providers are teachers, not simply glorified babysitters, and often require advanced degrees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Reminds Pennsylvanians to Explore ​Affordable Health Care Options through Pennie Ahead of Open Enrollment Period

Ahead of the November 1 start, Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding Pennsylvanians of the upcoming Open Enrollment Period offered through Pennie, the commonwealth’s online one-stop-shop connecting people with financial assistance to reduce the cost of health coverage and care. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance, and improved customer service.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services

Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
MILFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, PA
Delaware County, PA
Education
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Springfield, PA
Health
Springfield, PA
Education
City
Springfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Delaware County, PA
Health
Montgomery County, PA
Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Economy, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Health
abc27.com

Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County Commissioners allocate additional $1.2 million to support unhoused population

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – During their board meeting on September 15, the Montgomery County Commissioners took action to allocate an additional $1.2 million dollars in funding to support the county’s unhoused population through increased street outreach and emergency hoteling services. Rising rents, the lack of affordable housing, the impacts...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania child welfare agencies struggling to find staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monitoring and preventing child abuse is of paramount importance to child welfare agencies. But staffing shortages within the industry are worrying many experts. Child abuse reports fell in 2020, but claims are back on the rise now. “We saw a pretty big decline in terms...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction

A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
NORRISTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Target
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “​I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Philly

First trans-specific homeless shelter opens in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia's first homeless shelter focused on people of a transgender experience is set to open in a matter of days.  "We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of the community," Tatyana Woodard said.Woodard is the executive director of the newly formed Ark of Safety LGBTQ+ safe haven. Based in North Philly, the first of its kind in Philadelphia, the space will focus on emergency shelter and wellness services in particular for trans women of color. Woodard knows the need because she experienced homelessness herself "I was couch surfing. I was doing survival sex work to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

SEPTA breaks ground on accessibility project at Tasker-Morris Broad Street Line station

SEPTA announced the groundbreaking on a new renovation project at one of its busiest weekday Broad Street Line subway stations. With the opportunity to increase accessibility for all customers, the transit authority announced the beginning of a $19 million project at Tasker-Morris, which will enhance the South Philadelphia station with modern upgrades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

11,000 Montgomery County Residents Could Have Contaminated Drinking Water: Report

A boil water advisory was issued to nearly 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the company and 6abc. The advisory was issued as emergency repairs were made due to a main break around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept, 29. The advisory impacts customers in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, the Blue Bell section of Whitpain Township, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy