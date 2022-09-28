ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AEP Ohio crews helping in Florida

By Justin Dennis
 3 days ago

** See video of Hurricane Ian from space, courtesy of FOX News Edge via NASA in the player above.

GAHANNA, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 590 AEP Ohio workers and contractors are headed to Florida and Georgia to help get the lights back on after the Category 4 Hurricane Ian passes through.

Northeast Ohioans ready to respond to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Over the past few days, the Gahanna-based utility company has dispatched waves of employees as well as contractors like line personnel, tree crews, damage assessors and supervisors from throughout its service territory, according to a Wednesday news release from the utility company.

It’s expected to be a two-week deployment for power restoration efforts after the storm, forecasted to bring a “catastrophic” storm surge. Damage assessment teams are stationed in Florida. Line crews are en route to Georgia.

“Our neighbors in the south are in need and we’re committed to doing our part,” Marc Reitter, AEP Ohio president and COO, is quoted in the release. “We’re thankful for our dedicated employees and contractors who leave at a moment’s notice to lend a helping hand and for those who remain at home to keep the power on.”

‘This is nasty’: Retired Fox 8 anchor Bill Martin checks in from Florida as hurricane approaches

American Electric Power is based in Columbus and employs about 16,700 people who maintain more than 224,000 miles of electric distribution lines.

