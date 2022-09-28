The crash took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits, according to police. At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue sent three crews to a motorcycle crash on Wilsonville Road, according to a spokesperson for the department. The motorcyclist was pinned beneath a delivery truck with potentially life-threatening injuries. No other information is known about the motorcyclist, their condition or if they were taken to a hospital. The crash took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits, according to police. A section of Wilsonville Road was closed while crews attended to the crash, according to a tweet from the Wilsonville Police Department. The road is open now. This story will be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}

