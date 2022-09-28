ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

KOIN 6 News

Firefighters battle fast-spreading blaze in Beaverton home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a quick-spreading house fire in Beaverton Saturday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the scene of a house fire on Kelly View Loop. The house was reportedly empty and the homeowners later arrived at the scene. According to TVF&R, the house was under renovation, […]
BEAVERTON, OR
The Bee

Tacoma Street driver crashes car; it burns; he runs

It was not your ordinary rear-ender. The responsible vehicle caught fire -- and its driver ran awayIt was not your typical fender-bender, on Wednesday morning, September 7, eastbound on S.E. Tacoma Street at 13th Avenue — because, as a result, one of the cars caught fire. Central Precinct officers and Westmoreland Fire Station 20 responded at 9:46 that morning. "This was a two-vehicle, non-injury crash," later reported Portland Police spokesperson Sergeant Kevin Allen. "The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Honda Civic rear-ended an Infiniti SUV. The Honda caught fire, but was extinguished by firefighters. "The Honda's driver...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Forest Grove, OR
KATU.com

Woman dies in the hospital after hit-and-run crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a Keizer woman earlier this week. The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. Police said they found 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo with life-threatening injuries. She...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Soar through the treetops at Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Brittany Falkers checked out Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains. One of the best things about the Pacific Northwest is anyone can get to so many things with just a short drive. Only 30 minutes from Portland, there’s a place where you can almost fly: Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains.
NORTH PLAINS, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Burn season opening will be pushed back

Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with delivery van in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle and a delivery van collided near Wilsonville, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 13500 block of SW Wilsonville Road. Callers reported a motorcyclist pinned under a van and who seemed to be not breathing.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crash on Wilsonville Road

The crash took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits, according to police. At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue sent three crews to a motorcycle crash on Wilsonville Road, according to a spokesperson for the department. The motorcyclist was pinned beneath a delivery truck with potentially life-threatening injuries. No other information is known about the motorcyclist, their condition or if they were taken to a hospital. The crash took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits, according to police. A section of Wilsonville Road was closed while crews attended to the crash, according to a tweet from the Wilsonville Police Department. The road is open now. This story will be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
kptv.com

1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
PORTLAND, OR

