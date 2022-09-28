Read full article on original website
Firefighters battle fast-spreading blaze in Beaverton home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a quick-spreading house fire in Beaverton Saturday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the scene of a house fire on Kelly View Loop. The house was reportedly empty and the homeowners later arrived at the scene. According to TVF&R, the house was under renovation, […]
KATU.com
Salem Police looking for pickup truck believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police have identified the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on September 28. Police are asking the public for their help in locating the pickup truck. Police are looking for a 1998 Chevy 1500 pickup truck, extended cab, dark blue in color. Police say there...
Portland woman injured in hit-and-run, angered by city's response
PORTLAND, Ore. — Angie Jenkins is nursing a broken tailbone and some bruises after a hit-and-run on Saturday, Sep. 24. Jenkins said she was at the intersection of Northeast 112th and Wygant Street when a man driving a minivan ran a stop sign and hit her truck. After pulling...
Tacoma Street driver crashes car; it burns; he runs
It was not your ordinary rear-ender. The responsible vehicle caught fire -- and its driver ran awayIt was not your typical fender-bender, on Wednesday morning, September 7, eastbound on S.E. Tacoma Street at 13th Avenue — because, as a result, one of the cars caught fire. Central Precinct officers and Westmoreland Fire Station 20 responded at 9:46 that morning. "This was a two-vehicle, non-injury crash," later reported Portland Police spokesperson Sergeant Kevin Allen. "The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Honda Civic rear-ended an Infiniti SUV. The Honda caught fire, but was extinguished by firefighters. "The Honda's driver...
KATU.com
Car crashes into power pole, knocking out power for 3,500 in Gearhart, Seaside
SEASIDE, Ore. — A driver hit a power pole near the Oregon coast on Friday morning, knocking out power for more than 3,500 customers in Gearhart and Seaside. Pacific Power reported the power outage at about 8 a.m., saying 3,505 homes and businesses were without power. They said the...
KATU.com
Woman dies in the hospital after hit-and-run crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a Keizer woman earlier this week. The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. Police said they found 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo with life-threatening injuries. She...
KATU.com
Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
Soar through the treetops at Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Brittany Falkers checked out Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains. One of the best things about the Pacific Northwest is anyone can get to so many things with just a short drive. Only 30 minutes from Portland, there’s a place where you can almost fly: Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains.
Burn season opening will be pushed back
Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
KGW
RV residents along a section of NE Sandy stealing and threatening neighbors
Neighbors feel unsafe in their homes. One resident said one homeless person even threatened to burn their home down if they called the police.
Thefts, break-ins and confrontations: NE Portland retirement community feels impact of nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
KGW
Neighbors concerned about 'problem property' in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood
Neighbors of a lot in St. Johns say it's filled with illegal campers and stolen cars. The property owner and police have struggled for years to kick the people out.
clayconews.com
ARREST DURING INVESTGATION OF FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash with delivery van in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a motorcycle and a delivery van collided near Wilsonville, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 13500 block of SW Wilsonville Road. Callers reported a motorcyclist pinned under a van and who seemed to be not breathing.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crash on Wilsonville Road
The crash took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits, according to police. At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue sent three crews to a motorcycle crash on Wilsonville Road, according to a spokesperson for the department. The motorcyclist was pinned beneath a delivery truck with potentially life-threatening injuries. No other information is known about the motorcyclist, their condition or if they were taken to a hospital. The crash took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits, according to police. A section of Wilsonville Road was closed while crews attended to the crash, according to a tweet from the Wilsonville Police Department. The road is open now. This story will be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
kptv.com
Lake Oswego woman recovers stolen car with mysterious wedding dress
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - A woman in Lake Oswego and local police had quite a surprise Tuesday night after the woman’s stolen car was found, but with some unusual items inside. One of those items included a wedding dress that Lake Oswego police said they are not sure...
kptv.com
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
KATU.com
Man told restaurant closed, fires through Vancouver drive-thru, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting the drive-thru window of a Vancouver McDonald’s. It happened at 2:20 a.m. Thursday when the man pulled up to the McDonald’s on Northeast Andresen Road. He tried to order at the drive-thru window, but staff...
