Colts vs Titans primer: Roof is open, final injury report, updated odds heading into Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts return to the AFC South in NFL Week 4 action against the Tennessee Titans.

In-division games haven't been kind to the Colts (1-1-1) so far, with a tie against the Houston Texans and a blowout loss to the apparently resurgent Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis rebounded by upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in its home opener.

The Titans (1-2) picked up their first victory of the season last week by holding off the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 after taking a 14-point halftime lead. This is their first in-division game of the season.

Here's what you should know heading into the matchup.

When do the Colts play the Titans?

The game is at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

How can I watch the Colts vs. the Titans?

The game will be shown on Fox, with Adam Amin on play-by-play and Mark Schlereth with analysis. The game is also available on the NFL+ app .

How can I listen to the Colts vs. the Titans?

The game can be heard on 93.5, 97.1 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Matt Taylor on play-by-play, Rick Venturi with analysis and Larra Overton with sideline reporting. The game can also be heard on SiriusXM Channels 232 and 813.

What is the forecast for the Colts-Titans game?

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s are forecast for Sunday in Indianapolis.

Will the Lucas Oil Stadium roof be open?

The Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be open.

Are the Colts favored against the Titans?

The Colts are 3.5-point favorites, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 43 points.

Titans are 1-2 against the spread, and 2 of their 3 games have hit the over.

The Colts are 1-2 against the spread, and all their games have gone under.

Colts injury report

Colts who are out for the game: S Julian Blackmon (ankle); questionable: DT DeForest Buckner (elbow), T Bernhard Raimann (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (back). Buckner did not participate in Friday's practice, but Raimann and Leonard did.

Colts who were full practice participants Friday: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), RB Jonathan Taylor (toe).

Titans injury report

Titans who are out for the game: LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), S Amani Hooker (concussion); questionable: LB Ola Adeniyi (neck), WR Cody Hollister (back), WR Kyle Philips (shoulder), CB Roger McCreary (back).

Titans who were full practice participants Friday: LB Bud Dupree (hip), TE Austin Hooper (neck), G Nate Davis (knee).

Dupree and Adeniyi did not play last week, while Cunningham left the game. LT Taylor Lewan is out for the season with a knee injury. Dennis Daley starts in Lewan's place.

Colts want to run the ball more

The Colts aren't hitting their run-pass balance goals. They have mostly been playing from behind, so they run 37.7% of the time (21st in the NFL). Jonathan Taylor has games of 161, 54 and 71 yards. ... Matt Ryan has completed 64.1% of his passes for 769 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He has been sacked 12 times and has 7 fumbles. ... Michael Pittman Jr. , in 2 games, has 17 catches for 193 yards and 1 TD; Nyheim Hines has 15 catches. ... The Colts are the NFL's best at stopping the run, allowing 2.6 yards per carry; opponents gain 77 rushing yards per game, the 3rd fewest. The Colts have registered just 4 sacks. ... Linebacker Zaire Franklin has 30 tackles.

Titans have an inconsistent offense

The Titans haven't always moved the ball well, but they have been efficient in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on 85.7% of their trips (1st in the NFL). ... Tennessee runs on 47.6% of its snaps, the 6th most run-heavy attack in the league. Derrick Henry has yet to top 100 yards in a game this season, but he has 5 such games against the Colts in 10 games as Tennessee's primary running back. ... Ryan Tannehill has completed 62.5% of his passes for 647 yards, 3 TDs and 3 INTs this season. In 5 games vs. the Colts with Tennessee, Tannehill has a 4-1 record. ... Robert Woods has 9 catches for 137 yards. ... The Titans stop opponents on 3rd down 77.3% of the time (No. 2); opponents convert 4th downs 85.7% of the time. ... Safety Kevin Byard and cornerback Roger McCreary have 23 tackles each. ... Tennessee is one of the league's most penalized teams (7.7 per game for 74 yards).

IU, Colts connections on the Titans

Former IU receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is in his third season with the Titans. He has 4 catches this year. ... Former Colts pass rusher Denico Autry now starts for the Titans. He has 6 tackles.

Colts tickets

