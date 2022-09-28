Read full article on original website
Louisville Taco Festival Returns To 4th Street Live This Weekend
Head to 4th Street Live this weekend (Oct. 1-2) for The 4th Annual Louisville Taco Festival. All tacos are $3 each, with over 50 styles of tacos and food items from over 20 food vendors. The festival will also feature:. Lucha Libre Wrestling. A Guy Fieri Nacho Bar. Margarita Bars.
3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (9/30)
$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. Local hip-hop artists RMLLW2LLZ and The N8VS join Late for Dinner (Las Vegas), Sons of Silverton (Cincinnati), and Nick Ramsey (Racine, WI) at Art Sanctuary. This show will also stream on YouTube. SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Brown-Forman Amphitheater (Waterfront Park) $20...
Waverly Hills Sanatorium to Host Horrorpalooza, Nov. 4-6
As Halloween approaches, so many of us are getting ready for the (literal) chills and ghoulish thrills of the spooky season. What happens, though, when October is over, but you’re still in the mood for spookiness?. Enter Horrorpalooza Weekend, a three-day convention from Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov....
Louisville’s International Festival Of Film Released Its Schedule And Lineup
Yesterday, Louisville’s International Festival of Film (LIFF) announced their full schedule and lineup for this year’s festival. The festival will take place in person from Thursday, Oct. 6, to Saturday, Oct. 8., at three venues: The Muhammad Ali Center (144 N. 6th St.), the Kentucky Science Center (727 W. Main St.) and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Downtown.
Check Out A Spooky Cabaret “Boolesque” Show This Saturday
You might have seen a burlesque show, but what about a “boolesque” show?. This Saturday, Oct. 1, at Logan Street Market (1001 Logan St.), The Unicorn Cabaret will be hosting Moonlight Masquerade, a 21+ burlesque and variety show starring “the most hauntingly talented Boolesque and Variety performers in Kentucky,” hosted by Serendipity Love. Doors open at 8 p.m.; the show starts at 9 p.m.
LEO Weekly’s Josh Wood Will Co-Moderate VOCAL-KY’s Louisville Mayoral Forum
LEO Weekly’s Josh Wood and WFPL’s Roberto Roldan will be the moderators for VOCAL-KY’s Louisville Mayoral Forum next Friday. VOCAL-KY, the organization hosting the forum, aims to build a movement “of low-income people dedicated to ending the AIDS epidemic, the war on drugs, mass incarceration, and homelessness across the country,” according to their website.
‘Disturbing’ Tolerance Of Misconduct At Louisville Jail, Consultant Report Says
A 20-page report on Louisville’s jail written by an expert on in-custody deaths hired by the city earlier this year characterized the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections as an outdated, poorly designed facility where bad management, substandard practices and a “disturbing” tolerance of poor performance and misconduct by staff have created safety risks for the people incarcerated there.
Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations
Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
