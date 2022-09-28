Read full article on original website
Two Arrested After Oklahoma Man Parks in Handicap Parking Spot
Tulsa police say a man parked in a handicap spot led to the drug trafficking arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department say they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45pm after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot, where he was smoking what the caller thought might be methamphetamine.
Tulsa Police: 1 Killed In Shooting At Apartment Complex, 2 Suspects Fled Scene
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting and two suspects are on the run, according to police. A young man was shot in the chest and killed at the Echo Trail Apartment gazebo, police said. Two suspects then left the scene, police said. Dozens of police cars...
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center
A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
Police: One dead, another wounded in shooting at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said one person is dead following a shooting at McLain High School Friday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., TPD officers responded to McLain High School near 49th and N Peoria Ave for reports of a shooting. When TPD officers arrived, they found...
Oklahoma City Middle Schooler Faces Assault Charges After Attack Caught On Camera
An Oklahoma City middle school student hit over the head by another student on Tuesday was caught on camera. The suspect's parent was allegedly standing by watching the violent attack that is now under investigation by Oklahoma City police. Oklahoma City Public School district officials confirmed on Friday the attack...
Jury finds shooting suspect guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon
NEWKIRK — A jury found Kyle Lamone Hawkins, 36, New Iberia, La., not guilty of a shooting with intent to kill and chose to convict him of assault with a dangerous weapon. Hawkins was arrested in 2019 on allegations of shooting at a vehicle traveling on I-35 near Braman.
TPD: Man dies following overnight shooting, suspect in custody
Tulsa police say the call came in about someone being shot around 1:20 a.m. Friday at Sunset Plaza Apartments off East Independence Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.
Police: Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Gunpoint At Tulsa Hotel
A Tulsa man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint, police said. On Tuesday, Brandon Herd asked the victim at a hotel where he could buy drugs, officers said. The victim told him she didn't have any drugs and went to close the door, but Herd pistol-whipped her and forced her inside, police said.
Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
Yukon man sentenced to 40 years in deadly shooting
A Yukon man who was high on PCP when he shot two roommates, killing one of them, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Patrick Allen Matthews, 26, entered a “blind” plea Sept. 26 at an hour-long sentencing hearing in Canadian County District Court. Matthews was charged...
OBN agents seize 18,000 marijuana plants in Braman drug bust
BRAMAN, Okla. — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 18,000 plants in a Braman drug bust. They had help from the Oklahoma National Guard. Locals said it all happened at an old school building. "I was coming home from work, and I drive through town to get...
Oklahoma man killed in boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.
Court docs: Man who struck Edmond motorcycle officer faces multiple charges, $950k bond
According to an arrest warrant filed in Oklahoma County on Monday, Garrett Trammel, 24, is facing five counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of felony eluding a police officer.
Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash
A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
Tulsa police reveals details of homicide arrest in downtown Tulsa
A suspect is now in custody. They are asking for people to stay away from the area until the scene is clear and secure.
Former Seeworth Academy Superintendent Turns Herself Into Jail, Bonds Out After Embezzlement Charges
The former superintendent of an Oklahoma City charter school was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on charges of embezzlement and immediately posted a $10,000 bond. Meanwhile, the district attorney said their investigation into allegations of decades of siphoned public funds is “ongoing.”. Janet Grigg, 76 of Sentinel, is...
Police investigate homicide in southwest OKC
When officers arrived in the area, they were flagged down by someone who told them there had been a murder.
OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44
An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm. OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center...
OHP: Trucker Arrested After Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Turner Turnpike
A semi truck driver is in custody, after he ran over someone on the Turner Turnpike, then kept driving, according to OHP. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, about three miles east of Bristow, troopers said. A trucker had parked his semi on the shoulder and gotten out,...
