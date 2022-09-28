ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Two Arrested After Oklahoma Man Parks in Handicap Parking Spot

Tulsa police say a man parked in a handicap spot led to the drug trafficking arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department say they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45pm after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot, where he was smoking what the caller thought might be methamphetamine.
TULSA, OK
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
TULSA, OK
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club

(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
STILLWATER, OK
Stillwater, OK
Police: Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Gunpoint At Tulsa Hotel

A Tulsa man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint, police said. On Tuesday, Brandon Herd asked the victim at a hotel where he could buy drugs, officers said. The victim told him she didn't have any drugs and went to close the door, but Herd pistol-whipped her and forced her inside, police said.
TULSA, OK
Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
TULSA, OK
Yukon man sentenced to 40 years in deadly shooting

A Yukon man who was high on PCP when he shot two roommates, killing one of them, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Patrick Allen Matthews, 26, entered a “blind” plea Sept. 26 at an hour-long sentencing hearing in Canadian County District Court. Matthews was charged...
YUKON, OK
OBN agents seize 18,000 marijuana plants in Braman drug bust

BRAMAN, Okla. — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 18,000 plants in a Braman drug bust. They had help from the Oklahoma National Guard. Locals said it all happened at an old school building. "I was coming home from work, and I drive through town to get...
BRAMAN, OK
Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash

A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44

An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm. OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

