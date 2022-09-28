Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Patrick Williams — after a summer of ‘hell’ workouts with DeMar DeRozan — is ready to prove himself in his 3rd Chicago Bulls season
Offseason days with DeMar DeRozan start at 5 a.m. Patrick Williams learned the lesson the hard way, bleary eyed as he sat shotgun in DeRozan’s car on the short drive to the gym in Los Angeles. “Five on the dot. Not 5:01, not 4:59 — 5 a.m.,” Williams said. “You can’t be pulling in the parking lot at 5 a.m. We probably got there at 4:30. I was still sleepy when he came to pick me up.” Those ...
Kevin Durant Wants to ‘Move Past' Offseason Drama
Kevin Durant wants to 'move past' offseason drama originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kevin Durant is ready to move on. Not from the Brooklyn Nets, but from talking about the dramatic offseason that saw him try to force a move out of town. "Can we move on past that...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Thought Lakers Signing Was a ‘Done Deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls 2022-23 Player Profile: Patrick Williams
This is the year for Patrick Williams to make a leap in productivity. Hell, it's expected of the third-year forward from Florida State. The Chicago Bulls' front office, coaches, and even his teammates mentioned they expect big things from the 21-year-old. The Bulls selected Williams with the fourth overall pick...
Cubs Have Fun With Anthony Rizzo's Historic ‘Managerial Debut'
Cubs have fun with Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday, offering them a chance to relax a bit Wednesday against the Blue Jays. For manager Aaron Boone, that included giving...
Why Ozzie Guillen Says Blackout Game ‘Best Experience' With White Sox
Why Ozzie says Blackout Game ‘best experience’ with Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ozzie Guillen’s greatest achievement as White Sox manager undoubtedly was winning the 2005 World Series. But another memorable moment tops the list as his “best experience.”. “To me, it was my...
How Cubs' David Ross Impacted Jason Heyward, and Vice Versa
How David Ross impacted Jason Heyward, and vice versa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The question put a smile on Jason Heyward’s face. How would you describe David Ross’ impact on your career?. Heyward leaned back in his seat inside the Cubs’ interview room, that smile forming...
Chicago Leaked News of Bears' Deal to Buy Arlington Heights Property, Emails Show
As the Chicago Bears eye a move from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, what's going on behind the scenes? And what might this move cost?. "Look, Soldier Field was fun. There were some good moments there, more losing than winning. But you need to modernize," said NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. He says the Bears are at a crossroads.
Justin Fields Shows Bears ‘Progress' in Practice After Texans Game
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
