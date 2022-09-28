Offseason days with DeMar DeRozan start at 5 a.m. Patrick Williams learned the lesson the hard way, bleary eyed as he sat shotgun in DeRozan’s car on the short drive to the gym in Los Angeles. “Five on the dot. Not 5:01, not 4:59 — 5 a.m.,” Williams said. “You can’t be pulling in the parking lot at 5 a.m. We probably got there at 4:30. I was still sleepy when he came to pick me up.” Those ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO