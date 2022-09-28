ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Williams — after a summer of ‘hell’ workouts with DeMar DeRozan — is ready to prove himself in his 3rd Chicago Bulls season

Offseason days with DeMar DeRozan start at 5 a.m. Patrick Williams learned the lesson the hard way, bleary eyed as he sat shotgun in DeRozan’s car on the short drive to the gym in Los Angeles. “Five on the dot. Not 5:01, not 4:59 — 5 a.m.,” Williams said. “You can’t be pulling in the parking lot at 5 a.m. We probably got there at 4:30. I was still sleepy when he came to pick me up.” Those ...
Kevin Durant Wants to ‘Move Past' Offseason Drama

Kevin Durant wants to 'move past' offseason drama originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kevin Durant is ready to move on. Not from the Brooklyn Nets, but from talking about the dramatic offseason that saw him try to force a move out of town. "Can we move on past that...
Chicago Bulls 2022-23 Player Profile: Patrick Williams

This is the year for Patrick Williams to make a leap in productivity. Hell, it's expected of the third-year forward from Florida State. The Chicago Bulls' front office, coaches, and even his teammates mentioned they expect big things from the 21-year-old. The Bulls selected Williams with the fourth overall pick...
How Cubs' David Ross Impacted Jason Heyward, and Vice Versa

How David Ross impacted Jason Heyward, and vice versa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The question put a smile on Jason Heyward’s face. How would you describe David Ross’ impact on your career?. Heyward leaned back in his seat inside the Cubs’ interview room, that smile forming...
Justin Fields Shows Bears ‘Progress' in Practice After Texans Game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
