Murder suspect wanted for St. John Parish killing may be in Baton Rouge, deputies say
RESERVE - A woman is on the run after allegedly shooting someone to death in St. John Parish, and authorities believe she may be in the capital area. The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to the shooting on East 21st Street in Reserve on Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found an unidentified victim had been shot to death.
Man accused of scamming storm victims booked on new charges in alleged insurance scheme
BATON ROUGE - A man accused in an insurance scam that spanned multiple states was rearrested this month after even more accusers came forward. He's accused of taking more than $90,000 from his victims so far. Trampus Wagoner, 48, was booked earlier this month on additional charges, including four counts...
Sheriff: Man arrested after allegedly shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by attack
SPRINGFIELD - A man was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield. Deputies initially reported the girl was...
Three arrested for their involvement in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical
HAMMOND - Deputies have arrested three suspects for their involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High; read EBR school board's statement here
BATON ROUGE - School officials are investigating another brawl at McKinley High, just over a week after the East Baton Rouge School System said students were facing discipline for fighting on campus. Video shared with WBRZ shows the fight, which happened on campus Thursday and left at least one student...
WANTED: Police pursuing pickpocketing purse-snatcher at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE - Police are pursuing a purse-snatcher who struck at a casino on the water before fleeing on a bicycle. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted via Facebook that Louisiana State Police are searching for a man who boarded the Hollywood Casino vessel, took money from one victim's pocket and snatched the purse off of the arm of another victim.
Police: Fugitive rammed into law enforcement vehicle, shot at federal agents before he was killed by officers
BAKER - A fugitive was shot to death by officers after he deliberately crashed into a law enforcement vehicle and shot at federal agents in a neighborhood near the Baker city limits early Thursday morning. In a statement Thursday evening, State Police said the U.S. Marshals Task Force was tracking...
Arrest made two weeks after 20-year-old found shot dead outside O'Neal apartment
BATON ROUGE - Deputies announced Friday morning an arrest had been made in a shooting that happened two weeks ago on Sept. 15. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that it worked with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force to investigate a shooting that left Erion Franklin, 20, dead in the courtyard area of an apartment complex on Yorkfield Drive off of O'Neal Lane.
Victim dies after shooting in Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died Friday night after he was shot in an Ascension neighborhood earlier that day. The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one male victim was taken to a hospital. Around 8 p.m., the sheriff's office...
Fire officials investigating after flames consumed shed behind BR home overnight
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a storage shed behind a home overnight. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the fire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Prescott Road, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find...
State Police: Denham Springs man killed after truck crashed, overturned on I-49
NATCHITOCHES PARISH - A Denham Springs man was killed after a crash on I-49 Saturday morning. State Police said the crash happened on I-49 North, just south of Natchitoches, around 6 a.m. It claimed the life of 26-year-old Nicholas Bernard. Troopers said Bernard was driving a pickup truck on the...
Months after toddler's overdose death, mother charged with murder in case that exposed DCFS failures
BATON ROUGE - Months after her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose, a grand jury formally charged Whitney Ard with murder in a case that has since kicked off a wave of scrutiny directed at the Department of Children and Family Services. Court records show a grand jury handed...
Nine dogs saved from house fire; home deemed total loss
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved nine dogs from a house fire off of North Sherwood Forest Drive early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to North Pamela Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The resident said she noticed the fire when she was watching TV and a ceiling tile fell from her attic, alerting her of the fire.
DOTD now says I-10 lane closures will last 14 months; previously said 1 year
BATON ROUGE - Since the announcement of a widening project that will reduce I-10 to just two lanes in each direction between the I-10/110 split and Acadian Thruway, DOTD has been the subject of major public scrutiny. The concern and confusion prompted DOTD to release this video that highlights what...
Boil advisory issued for Slaughter subdivision due to broken water main
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory was issued for parts of Slaughter Friday evening after a water main broke. Town officials released a statement saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice. Read the full details about the advisory here:. "Due to a break...
Officials trying to limit development in BR's flood-prone areas as neighborhoods continue to grow
BATON ROUGE - Changes are coming to the parish's Unified Development Code, but some worry they're not coming fast enough, as growth continues in a part of Baton Rouge that has a known flooding problem. Last week, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved Autumn and Winter Gardens — two neighborhoods...
Woman's car damaged thanks to gas pump mix-up; insurance company steps up after calls from 2 On Your Side
ADDIS - A month ago, 2 On Your Side shared a story about a woman who filled her car up with diesel thanks to a mix-up at a gas station in Plaquemine. The oil company's insurance adjuster was giving her a hard time and wouldn't cover the cost of repairs — until Brittany Weiss got involved.
Fall Fest preview: Denham Springs Fall Antique Festival
DENHAM SPRINGS - Saturday, Oct. 1, the main stretch of Hwy 16 in the Antique Village will be filled with hundreds of vendors from across the state, all gathered to celebrate the Fall Antique Festival. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Kim and Al Bye have been...
High schools being asked to play some football games on Thursdays due to referee shortage
BATON ROUGE - High school football in Louisiana is a huge deal. Large crowds pack the stands to cheer on their teams on Friday nights. "They call it Friday Night Lights for a reason. Everyone would prefer to play Friday night," Neil Weiner, the head football coach of the Dunham School, told WBRZ.
SNAP benefits increasing to adjust to rising cost-of-living
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who receive funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see an increase in their monthly payments starting in October. The U.S. Department of Agriculture raises allotments each year in line with particular food expenditures, according to reports provided by the U.S. Bureau of...
