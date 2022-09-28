ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three arrested for their involvement in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical

HAMMOND - Deputies have arrested three suspects for their involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
HAMMOND, LA
WANTED: Police pursuing pickpocketing purse-snatcher at Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE - Police are pursuing a purse-snatcher who struck at a casino on the water before fleeing on a bicycle. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted via Facebook that Louisiana State Police are searching for a man who boarded the Hollywood Casino vessel, took money from one victim's pocket and snatched the purse off of the arm of another victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Arrest made two weeks after 20-year-old found shot dead outside O'Neal apartment

BATON ROUGE - Deputies announced Friday morning an arrest had been made in a shooting that happened two weeks ago on Sept. 15. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that it worked with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force to investigate a shooting that left Erion Franklin, 20, dead in the courtyard area of an apartment complex on Yorkfield Drive off of O'Neal Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nine dogs saved from house fire; home deemed total loss

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved nine dogs from a house fire off of North Sherwood Forest Drive early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to North Pamela Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The resident said she noticed the fire when she was watching TV and a ceiling tile fell from her attic, alerting her of the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Boil advisory issued for Slaughter subdivision due to broken water main

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory was issued for parts of Slaughter Friday evening after a water main broke. Town officials released a statement saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice. Read the full details about the advisory here:. "Due to a break...
SLAUGHTER, LA
Fall Fest preview: Denham Springs Fall Antique Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS - Saturday, Oct. 1, the main stretch of Hwy 16 in the Antique Village will be filled with hundreds of vendors from across the state, all gathered to celebrate the Fall Antique Festival. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Kim and Al Bye have been...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
SNAP benefits increasing to adjust to rising cost-of-living

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who receive funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see an increase in their monthly payments starting in October. The U.S. Department of Agriculture raises allotments each year in line with particular food expenditures, according to reports provided by the U.S. Bureau of...
LOUISIANA STATE

