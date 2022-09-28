ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

13WMAZ

Man dead after being shot in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — A man has been shot and killed following an altercation at his house in Byron on Friday night, according to a release from the Byron Police Department. 46-year-old Claude Deaton was found outside the house on Shady Bank Lane just after 11:30 p.m. Deaton was transported...
BYRON, GA
41nbc.com

Monroe County deputy injured in traffic stop

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail after attempting to flee from Monroe County deputies Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 37-year-old Samuel Brown on I-75 South at mile marker 188 in Forsyth. During the stop, Brown ran to his vehicle to get away from.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

New details emerge about 6-year-old girl shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We have new information about a 6-year-old girl who was shot at a residence in Macon earlier this week. On Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WGXA, a Bibb County Deputy arrived at the home of Ciera Warren, who was holding her daughter, Ivy, in her arms, wrapped in what appeared to be a jacket.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two with active warrants

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, in tandem with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 2 suspects connected to felony probation warrants and drug charges. According to reports, the two suspects were staying in the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites off of Chambers Road....
BIBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime
13WMAZ

Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary

MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man charged in connection to September murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Lester Summers, who was killed September 10th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigation led deputies to serve a warrant for the charge of murder to 37-year-old Turquell Cone on Friday, who was already in custody for drug and gun charges.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

How Macon-Bibb's shooting numbers compare to 2021

As we round the corner of the year, much of Macon-Bibb's violence is as high, if not higher than years prior. A look at the shooting numbers for 2022 shows, from January to the start of September, 155 people were shot in the county - compare that, to all of 2021 where there were 173 people shot, according to Bibb Co. data.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home. Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83. Investigators say...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man exonerated on charges from Macon woman's 2016 murder

MACON, Ga. — A man is exonerated on charges for a Macon's women's murder that happened in 2016. 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend 22-year-old Daniel Hall.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Crews battle "very minor" fire at Washington County restaurant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews are battling a fire at a Washington County restaurant Thursday morning. In a post on Facebook, the Washington County Sheriff's Office confirms a fire started at Zaxby's on South Harris Street in Sandersville. The Sheriff's Office says they are being told the fire is "very minor" and is under control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old arrested in Macon teen's shooting death

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested in suspect in the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on September 13, Jackson was found unresponsive after having been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died on September 16.
MACON, GA

