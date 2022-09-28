As we round the corner of the year, much of Macon-Bibb's violence is as high, if not higher than years prior. A look at the shooting numbers for 2022 shows, from January to the start of September, 155 people were shot in the county - compare that, to all of 2021 where there were 173 people shot, according to Bibb Co. data.

