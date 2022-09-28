ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana PD arrest 24-year-old suspected of manslaughter

By Alisha Tagert
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stP5S_0iE7ybyi00

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter.

East Texas student detained after allegedly making ‘serious threats to several students’

According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports indicate, after hitting the truck, Arendt’s car left the roadway and struck 20-year-old Joshua Simpson, who was on his bicycle in the Roadrunner parking lot.

Officers said Simpson was transported to a regional medical center with serious injuries where he died the next day.

Officials said Officer Darren Jones and other traffic officers spent the last month investigating the crash. They reportedly uncovered evidence that indicated Arendt was travelling in excess of 80 mph when the accident happened. The posted speed limit for the area is 45 mph. According to the investigation, they found that had Arendt been traveling at the posted speed limit, the crash would have never happened.

Texas judge: Traffic stop leads to money laundering charges and seizure of over $100,000

The police department issued an arrest warrant and Arendt reportedly turned himself in Tuesday morning. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail where his bond has been set at $500,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0iE7ybyi00


