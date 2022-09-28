ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford Township, MI

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills family's Florida home caught in path of Hurricane Ian

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The impact of Hurricane Ian's destruction is being felt in Michigan, as many Metro Detroiters have family in Florida or vacation homes. The sheer devastation left behind by Ian is hard to comprehend. Florida communities ripped apart and lives lost by violent winds— and unrelenting water.
WILX-TV

Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
Tv20detroit.com

Local pilot prepares to bring ammo dog to Michigan for Oxford High School

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Like a number of school districts, Oxford Community Schools has emotional support dogs reporting for duty to assist students and staff. And, now the district is adding a specially trained K-9 to their school security ranks. "She's going to do amazing work and help us...
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
Tv20detroit.com

Help those affected by Hurricane Ian by donating to the Scripps Howard Fund for Hurricane Relief

Many of you have reached out wanting to know how you can help the people whose lives have been turned upside down by Hurricane Ian. We want to help too. Our parent company, E.W. Scripps, owns five TV stations in Florida, including affiliates in Fort Myers and Tampa. We have dozens of journalists on the ground and we know firsthand just how devastating this storm is.
Tv20detroit.com

Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
live5news.com

Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Ian aftermath

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders will hold a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” will speak from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
