WILX-TV
‘Damage everywhere’ - Michigan volunteers head to Florida to help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan volunteers have their boots on the ground in Florida, helping the community respond to the devastation following the touchdown of hurricane Ian. Disaster Relief at Work is one of the groups that have gone to Florida. Greg Martin has driven down to where help is...
Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane
According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 move from Michigan to Florida each year.
People in mid-Michigan also impacted by Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has done most of its damage in Florida, even people here in mid-Michigan have felt the impact and are now on the long road to recovery.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit man offers Florida home as shelter to family, friends after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Metro Detroit man with a home he’s selling in Fort Myers, Florida watched through a doorbell camera as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Aaron Cummings plans on heading to Florida with a chain saw and tools to look at the damage done to the house that he’s trying to sell.
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Local crews head to Florida to clean up storm damage following Hurricane Ian
As Florida’s west coast begins to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Michiganders are both on the road and standing by to offer help and resources.
West Michigan native’s Florida home flooded by Ian
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed through the Naples, Florida, home of a woman originally from West Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills family's Florida home caught in path of Hurricane Ian
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The impact of Hurricane Ian's destruction is being felt in Michigan, as many Metro Detroiters have family in Florida or vacation homes. The sheer devastation left behind by Ian is hard to comprehend. Florida communities ripped apart and lives lost by violent winds— and unrelenting water.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Humane's search & rescue team heading to Florida to help save animals
Michigan Humane's animal search and rescue team (ASAR) is heading to Florida to help find animals that may be stranded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. According to Michigan Humane, the ASPCA has requested that the search and rescue team go down to Florida to help with animal recovery, rescue and support services.
WILX-TV
Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan couple head south to provide meals as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Michigan couple headed to Florida to provide meals to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Ray Bongartz and Janie Barner became Red Cross volunteers after retiring from their day jobs a few years ago. Now, they help people in need. "We have a 3500 Sprinter van....
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Tv20detroit.com
Local pilot prepares to bring ammo dog to Michigan for Oxford High School
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Like a number of school districts, Oxford Community Schools has emotional support dogs reporting for duty to assist students and staff. And, now the district is adding a specially trained K-9 to their school security ranks. "She's going to do amazing work and help us...
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
A vacationer who sheltered in place during Hurricane Ian watched in terror from the 2nd floor as water filled the home where she was staying
A woman went to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday with her family. Instead, they had to ride out Hurricane Ian.
Floridians find refuge in Michigan as Hurricane Ian grows into category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida Wednesday and its impact is being felt right here in metro Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
Help those affected by Hurricane Ian by donating to the Scripps Howard Fund for Hurricane Relief
Many of you have reached out wanting to know how you can help the people whose lives have been turned upside down by Hurricane Ian. We want to help too. Our parent company, E.W. Scripps, owns five TV stations in Florida, including affiliates in Fort Myers and Tampa. We have dozens of journalists on the ground and we know firsthand just how devastating this storm is.
Tv20detroit.com
Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
live5news.com
Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Ian aftermath
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders will hold a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” will speak from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
