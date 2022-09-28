Read full article on original website
Photos: Bishop Kelly collars top prospect Gatlin Bair and Burley offense in convincing victory
BOISE, Idaho. - Second-ranked Bishop Kelly showed it can shut down any offense - and score points all at the same time. Peter Minnaert rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and the Knights scored in the first minute - and kept at it - in dominating sixth-ranked Burley, 63-14, on Friday ...
Bishop Kelly's top-ranked defense dominates Burley's high-powered offense
BOISE, Idaho - Is it better to have a great offense or defense? Bishop Kelly might have an answer for that age-old question in football. The second-ranked Knights chalked one up for the defense Friday night, holding No. 6 Burley and its top-ranked offense in check in a 63-14 victory at Nick Ysursa ...
The story behind Boise State's iconic throwback helmets
BOISE, Idaho — When Boise State takes the field Friday night inside Albertsons Stadium, the Broncos will don an all-blue uniform combination, highlighted by a fan favorite throwback helmet. On Tuesday, Boise State football announced it was rocking helmets with the Bronco + Idaho logo. The logo with a...
Highlights: Meridian stays perfect with shutout win over Centennial
The No. 2 team in the 5A classification improved to 6-0 Friday with a 48-0 win over the Centennial Patriots (0-6). The warriors face Rocky Mountain (6-0) next week.
Shiva Rajbhandari Is the First Student Elected to the Boise, Idaho School Board
Even during the most challenging times in history, it's important to highlight those who are continuing to follow their dreams and are taking strides to make the world a better place. Each month, Seventeen is honoring young people as Voices of Change, those who are making a difference in their community and the world at large.
Friday Night Football: Week 6 highlights, final scores
BOISE, Idaho — The push for division titles and playoff positions picked up in southern Idaho as the calendar inches towards October. The Week 6 schedule included 32 contests featuring a southern Idaho program. Due to Boise State's game against San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium Friday, the Capital-Rocky...
Nampa, October 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Nampa. The Madison High School volleyball team will have a game with Columbia High School on September 30, 2022, 17:00:00. The Timberline High School volleyball team will have a game with Columbia High School on September 30, 2022, 20:00:00.
San Diego State head coach calls Boise State matchup a rivalry
Brady Hoke said playing the Broncos is always "exciting for everybody." Boise State and San Diego State kickoff at 6 p.m. MT Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Boise State vs. San Diego State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: San Diego State 2-2; Boise State 2-2 The San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 30 at Albertsons Stadium. San Diego State isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Boise artists welcome visitors for BOSCO Open Studio weekends
BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of artists around Ada County are opening their studios to visitors for two weekends in October, welcoming in people for the Boise Open Studio Collective Organization's Open Studio Tour. The showcases take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. Many...
City of Boise recruiting residents for redistricting process
BOISE CITY, Idaho — The Boise City Districting Commission is inviting Boise residents to draft and submit map ideas for the 2023 city council elections. Cities with populations over 100,000 people are required to create districts for city council elections rather than voting at-large, after HB413 was passed in the 2020 legislative session. Boise, Meridian, and Nampa are now required to elect council members by districts.
Nampa students prepare to build a house: 'This could be a future job'
BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa School District held a groundbreaking Wednesday for a single-family home project getting ready to be built by students. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and Nampa School District Superintendent Dr. Greg Russell both attended Wednesday’s ceremony to mark the start of a single-family house that students will build from the ground up.
Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida
BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho
The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
Final federal report on saving salmon calls breaching Snake dams a ‘centerpiece action’
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The final draft of a federal report on rebuilding salmon and steelhead populations in the Pacific Northwest includes a call for removing the four lower Snake River dams, among other actions. “To say I’m deeply disappointed by the Biden administration’s report … is an understatement,”...
Water rates could be increasing in the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — Residents in the Treasure Valley could be seeing an increase in their water bills, after Veolia filed a request with Idaho Public Utilities Commission to raise rates. Veolia Environment, which merged with Suez earlier this year, is one of the largest water companies in the world....
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
An open letter to Dirk Koetter
You probably don’t remember me, but we ran into each other outside the Varsity Center in 2000. You were walking to your car eating an apple (that’s SO Dirk) and I was doing that half-jog half-walk thing from my car in the stadium lot to a class at the Multipurpose Building that had started 5 minutes prior. I remember us both thinking it was so crazy that I’d ran into you since I’d ran into Rod Jensen the day before at the Broadway Wendy’s. Anyway, I’ve been fine. Little concerned about Boise State and frankly, that’s why I’m writing this “open” letter. It’s “open” in the way that marriages are, by the way—one-sided and bound to end in tears.
