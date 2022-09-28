ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The story behind Boise State's iconic throwback helmets

BOISE, Idaho — When Boise State takes the field Friday night inside Albertsons Stadium, the Broncos will don an all-blue uniform combination, highlighted by a fan favorite throwback helmet. On Tuesday, Boise State football announced it was rocking helmets with the Bronco + Idaho logo. The logo with a...
Shiva Rajbhandari Is the First Student Elected to the Boise, Idaho School Board

Even during the most challenging times in history, it's important to highlight those who are continuing to follow their dreams and are taking strides to make the world a better place. Each month, Seventeen is honoring young people as Voices of Change, those who are making a difference in their community and the world at large.
Friday Night Football: Week 6 highlights, final scores

BOISE, Idaho — The push for division titles and playoff positions picked up in southern Idaho as the calendar inches towards October. The Week 6 schedule included 32 contests featuring a southern Idaho program. Due to Boise State's game against San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium Friday, the Capital-Rocky...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
City of Boise recruiting residents for redistricting process

BOISE CITY, Idaho — The Boise City Districting Commission is inviting Boise residents to draft and submit map ideas for the 2023 city council elections. Cities with populations over 100,000 people are required to create districts for city council elections rather than voting at-large, after HB413 was passed in the 2020 legislative session. Boise, Meridian, and Nampa are now required to elect council members by districts.
Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida

BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho

The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
An open letter to Dirk Koetter

You probably don’t remember me, but we ran into each other outside the Varsity Center in 2000. You were walking to your car eating an apple (that’s SO Dirk) and I was doing that half-jog half-walk thing from my car in the stadium lot to a class at the Multipurpose Building that had started 5 minutes prior. I remember us both thinking it was so crazy that I’d ran into you since I’d ran into Rod Jensen the day before at the Broadway Wendy’s. Anyway, I’ve been fine. Little concerned about Boise State and frankly, that’s why I’m writing this “open” letter. It’s “open” in the way that marriages are, by the way—one-sided and bound to end in tears.
