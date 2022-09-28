ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Lakewood Fire Prevention Day Postponed

The Lakewood Fire Departments Fire Prevention Day scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, has been POSTPONED to Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This event will be held at Red Square in downtown Lakewood at 3rd Street and Clifton Avenue. There will be interactive Fire Service demonstrations, Apparatus demonstration, Gift Bags with Fire Safety information, and Fire Safety videos for viewing.
State Announces Weeks of Part-Time Lane Closures on Route 37 Bridge

New Jersey Department of Transportation officials on Friday announced lane closures for the next few weeks on the Route 37 J. Stanley Tunney Bridge, which carries westbound traffic from the barrier island to the mainland, for deck repairs in Toms River, Ocean County. Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3...
Lakewood Township, NJ
LAKEWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENTS INFORMATION ON SCHOOL FIRE

Early this morning the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well involved fire at a school and a General alarm was transmitted. Engine 5 arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with...
Here are the 14 Jersey Mike's Subs locations planned to open in N.J.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help

[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash was reported along Route 9 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Rouite 9 south of Bay Parkway in Ocean Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash,, the...
N.J. could force Costco to once again sell gas to everyone, not just members

Not a Costco member? The warehouse club would be forced to once again allow you to buy gas at their New Jersey stores if a pair of state lawmakers get their way. State Sens. Richard Codey, D-Essex, and Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, have introduced nearly identical bills (S3000 and S3029) that would require retail membership clubs in the Garden State to permit anyone to purchase gasoline at their pumps, not just paid members.
Lawmakers move to tighten N.J. pension law to exclude officials convicted of crimes in office

New Jersey would make it harder for public employees who commit crimes to collect their pensions under a bill legislators are fast-tracking through the state Assembly. The proposed reforms to the state’s pension law were recommended without discussion Thursday by the Assembly Judiciary Committee, just one week after they were introduced. That allows the measure to move to the Assembly floor for a vote expected on Monday.
