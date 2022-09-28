Read full article on original website
Related
wrvo.org
Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage
About 45 minutes south of Port Charlotte is Fort Myers, Fla., where Hurricane Ian hit hard. Eighteen-year-old Bobby Pratt lived in Fort Myers his entire life until he went away to college. But once his classes were canceled, he decided to go back home to ride out the storm with his parents. And he joins me now from his parents' house in Fort Myers. Hi, Bobby.
wrvo.org
What the devastation in Florida looks like from above
Southwest Florida continues to bear the brunt of the damage from Hurricane Ian. The area near Fort Myers was especially hard hit. And officials say it could take days or longer to get a real understanding of the extent of the damage. But it is clear that the devastation is far reaching, something that is easier to understand from the air. And that is exactly where reporter Eileen Kelley from member station WGCU is right now, in a helicopter over southwest Florida. Hello up there.
wrvo.org
What the past 12 hours have been like for one Floridian
At one point, Hurricane Ian was feared to directly hit the Tampa Bay region, where Chelsea Rivera is a Ph.D. student in St. Petersburg. So she went south to shelter with her parents in Sarasota. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Hurricane Ian actually landed more south, meaning that Chelsea Rivera's evacuation plan...
wrvo.org
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrvo.org
Crime is in the spotlight in the U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin
Republicans are putting crime center stage nationwide, and Wisconsin's Senate race is one of the most prominent examples. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben just came back from talking to voters there and brings us this report. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: At the GOP Fall Fest in Racine, Wis., last weekend, governor candidate Tim...
wrvo.org
NYS Labor Commissioner accepts recommendation to lower farmworker overtime threshold
New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has accepted a recommendation by the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours per week. It follows years of debate and a 2-to-1 vote by the body earlier this month. The change will be phased-in...
wrvo.org
New York State Democratic Party targets independent voters on abortion issue
The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint the Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. But Zeldin has said he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws....
Comments / 0