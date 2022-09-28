Read full article on original website
Grundy County Herald
Bulletin Board
The Grundy County Rabies & Parvo Vaccine Clinic will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8-11:30 a.m. at Coalmont Elementary School. 7862 TN-56. Rabies vaccines are $10 per animal. Distemper/Parvo vaccines are $10 per dog. Please have animals retrained or in a carrier. Sponsored by Dr. Gordon of All Creatures Veterinary Clinic and Animal Angels.
11th Annual Sewanee AngelFest set for Friday, Oct. 7
The 11th annual AngelFest will begin Friday, Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m. with several children’s activities. The Sewanee Business Alliance is sponsoring three full hours of children and family activities during AngelFest in the downtown village of Sewanee. Activities include Make and Take Art, Science Fun, Bounce house and water slide, and a host of other activities for your kids.
Grundy football overpowered by 5A Franklin County
The Yellow Jackets were outmatched last Friday in Winchester, falling 61-6 to Franklin County. The 5A Rebels (4-2) blanked GCHS (0-6) through most of the contest, not allowing the Yellow Jackets to find the end zone until the fourth quarter.
Decision delivered in explosive quarry battle
After months of waiting, 12th Judicial District Chancellor Melissa Thomas Willis has ruled in favor of Grundy County in the Tinsley Sand and Gravel, LLC v Grundy County case. Attorneys for the county and Tinsley, William Reider and Clifton Miller respectively, appeared in Chancery Court Sept. 19. The Chancery Courtroom was standing room only with the crowd spilling out into the hallway, the majority of whom were residents who live in close proximity to Tinsley’s Chevy Road property.
Arrest Report
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the week of Sept. 19, 2022 through Sept. 25, 2022.
