County to vote on future of old paper mill property
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is set to take a vote on the Deferiet Paper mill property. The plan is to apply for a Restore New York grant and work with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to plan, investigate and redevelop the property so that a solar energy project could be built.
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
Dorothy E. Kirch, 97, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Kirch, 97, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on August 21, 1925, in Elizabethtown, Canada, daughter of Gordon and Ethel (Lawson) Mott. She and her...
Traffic advisory: Court & Haven streets in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed to traffic Friday. Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets in alternating directions. That’s as crews work on the city’s streetscape project. The eastbound lane will be closed first. When it reopens, the westbound...
Thomas H. Martilotta, Sr., 61, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas H. Martilotta, Sr., 61, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. Tom was born in Woodmere hamlet, Long Island November 7, 1960, son of Henry and Emily Maday Martilotta. The family moved to Clayton and he was a 1979 graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On October 14, 1989 he married Candace M. Patterson at the Clayton Baptist Church with Dr. James D. Lewis officiating.
School bus returning from varsity soccer game hits bear in North Country
Theresa, N.Y. — A school bus carrying a boys varsity soccer team hit a bear in the North Country while returning home after a game Friday night, according to the district’s superintendent. Around 7:45 p.m., a LaFargeville Central School District bus was driving on State Rt. 37 in...
Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A utility pole fire on a main route between Watertown and Carthage Wednesday morning knocked out power for thousands and delayed the morning commute for many. State Route 126 was shut down from Community Drive to Rutland Hollow Extension in the town of Watertown around...
Heuvelton church reopens after two years, under new name & leadership
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A church that had been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now reopening. Under new leadership, and a new name. The Grace Point Wesleyan Church in Heuvelton is set to have its first mass this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The interior has a communal gathering space and a redesigned worship area.
Carolyn Jean Harter Macy, 91, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Jean Harter Macy, 91, of Adams, New York, peacefully passed away on September 26, 2022. Mrs. Macy was born on March 4, 1931, in Watertown to Floyd James and Alice Jean (Hartley) Harter. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1948. She was married...
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday
Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
Dry this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will keep the North Country dry the next few days. Expect clouds overnight with lows in the 40′s. Saturday will be mainly sunny with highs in the lower 60′s. Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50′s.
Anheuser-Busch pushes back against top polluter claim in recent report
Representatives for the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Baldwinsville are disputing an environment group’s recent claims that the facility is the top polluter to a nearby watershed. The report released Wednesday by the nonprofit Environment America said the 1.1 million pounds of toxins that the beer facility discharges into the Oswego...
Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Silliman Parrotte died peacefully on September 29, 2022 after a brief stay at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, on what would have been her 71st wedding anniversary. She had just turned 92. Carolyn was born September 22, 1930 in Conifer, NY, the daughter of Loron Silliman and Lillian Bauer. She attended Conifer Union School and graduated in 1948 from Tupper Lake High School. On September 29, 1951, she married Carl Parrotte, the love of her life. Carolyn worked as a clerk in the Colton Post Office for 20 years. Prior to that, she subbed at the Colton Hepburn Library. Carolyn enjoyed canoeing, climbing Mt. Arab, flower gardening, cross stitch, reading, puzzles, and bird watching.
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Blast from the Past: 1998 cheerleading competition
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 1998 for a cheerleading competition. Watch the story by then reporter Rebecca Sager on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Becoming mostly sunny
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a drier – and brighter – day. It will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. It will be a chilly night. There’s a frost advisory for...
Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied against abortion rights. Each year, “Life Chains” form in cities nationwide to make a public, and peaceful stand for life. This is the 2nd year, Life Right of Watertown and other pro-life advocates, have joined the National Life Chain.
