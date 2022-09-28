COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Silliman Parrotte died peacefully on September 29, 2022 after a brief stay at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, on what would have been her 71st wedding anniversary. She had just turned 92. Carolyn was born September 22, 1930 in Conifer, NY, the daughter of Loron Silliman and Lillian Bauer. She attended Conifer Union School and graduated in 1948 from Tupper Lake High School. On September 29, 1951, she married Carl Parrotte, the love of her life. Carolyn worked as a clerk in the Colton Post Office for 20 years. Prior to that, she subbed at the Colton Hepburn Library. Carolyn enjoyed canoeing, climbing Mt. Arab, flower gardening, cross stitch, reading, puzzles, and bird watching.

COLTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO