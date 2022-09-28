ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Nate McMillan Shares Thoughts on Vit Krejci

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NG53s_0iE7xD1b00

Head coach Nate McMillan shared his thoughts on the Atlanta Hawks trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA preseason has barely started, and teams are already making trades. One of those teams is your Atlanta Hawks .

Yesterday, the Hawks traded Moe Harkless, and a future second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Vit Krejci. Last night, we took a deep dive into what it means for the Hawks and their salary cap situation.

This morning, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan met with media members who were eager to discuss the breaking news.

When asked how he sees Krejci fitting in with the Hawks, McMillan said, "He'll be a part of our development. It's similar to the other young guys that we have - the team that we have. We'll be looking to get him involved and get him involved in our development."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hjtR_0iE7xD1b00
Vit Krejci dribbles past De'Andre Hunter.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

McMillan was asked what he knew about Krejci, and the veteran coach answered candidly. "Not much. I've watched video of him, and I recall playing against him last year - coaching against him last year. He played a few minutes. He's a big guard, that can play two, three, four. Handles the ball, and can shoot the basketball. So I think he is a young talent."

When pressed on Krejci's role with the team, McMillan answered, "Well, really, I'm limited as far as what I know about him until I lay eyes on him, and gets into practice, and we see who he is, and what we have to work with. I'll have a better feel then."

McMillan mentioned multiple times that he watched film on Krejci and was eager to get him into the Hawks development program. The Hawks have Open Practice tonight at State Farm Arena, which fans can attend for $5. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and interviews.



 

