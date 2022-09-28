A nonprofit-led grocery store is coming to East Austin. Last week, Austin City Council approved a $500,000 contract with Go Vamos/Vamos Austin (GAVA) for a cooperative grocery store. To carry out the launch of the 31-month pilot, GAVA and city officials will recruit about 300 residents to assist with the co-op’s founding. City documents say the store will address inequity in the availability of healthy food options in the Eastern Crescent, an area loosely defined as having I-35 on the west, US 183 on the north and east and south of US 71. To determine whether it could be expanded, GAVA will study the store’s success and challenges. Council member Vanessa Fuentes said the store could serve as a model for other cities to take on and expressed excitement that the initiative is advancing. “It’s moving forward in a way that is centered and powered by the community, where the community will have a say in what their grocery store looks like, on the prices at the grocery store that’s affordable and culturally inclusive,” Fuentes said. Funding for the pilot comes from federal dollars the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

