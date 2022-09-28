ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon gives the Kindle a stylus and has a new way to track your sleep

By Geoffrey A. Fowler, Heather Kelly and Chris Velazco
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will start selling a device later this year that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband. The device, called Halo Rise,...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits $84, Eve and Philips Hue HomeKit gear, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack which has dropped to the best price in months at $84 for new iPhone 14 owners. Those investing in a Siri smart home can also score the Eve Energy Smart Plug with Thread at a low of $32 to go alongside these ongoing Philips Hue accessory deals from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Halo Rise Tracks Your Sleep, But Doesn’t Require You to Wear a Tracker

Sleep trackers are wonderful, but having to wear something, whether it’s on your wrist or around your neck, can sometimes feel odd as you sleep. Amazon wants you to sleep in peace, without the distractions of having on a wearable to track your sleep. That’s exactly the intent of the Halo Rise, which is part smart clock, smart light, and sleep tracker. Not only does it feature a fancy halo light to help with waking and sleeping, but the best part is that it leverages contactless sensors and machine learning to track your sleep in bed. That means you won’t have...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Person
Jeff Bezos
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 iPhone Hacks You Should Try Immediately For A Longer-Lasting Battery

Without a strong iPhone battery that lasts as long as possible, your user experience with the device won’t be as satisfying. It’s no fun having to find a charger in the middle of the day, right when you need your phone most. You need reliable service and a good understanding of the settings that could actually be causing your battery to dwindle faster. A stronger battery starts with making wise decisions when it comes to apps and settings. Stavros Zavrakas, the founder of Orthogonality, recommends three iPhone hacks you should try immediately for a longer-lasting battery.
CELL PHONES
HipHopWired

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now

Like smartphones, wearables like smartwatches are becoming more advanced with the arrival of new models every year. Before Apple announced its new Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung pulled the cover off the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. We spent some time with the Korean tech giant’s latest smartwatch and were very impressed. With the arrival of the Galaxy […] The post Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, Astro, Echo Dot and More Announced at Amazon's Fall Device Event 2022

Well ahead of the holiday season, Amazon annually gifts us with a slew of home-grown devices, from Kindle ebook readers to Echo smart speakers and displays, to Ring and Blink security cameras, to Fire TVs and accessories, to Eero network hardware. (Yup, I think that constitutes a slew.) Most notably, the Kindle Scribe promises a compelling alternative for notetaking, and its new Halo Rise sleep-tracking clock will give you slumber metrics without having to wear a smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Book#Kindle Fire#The Halo Rise#Fire Tv#Omni
Engadget

Amazon's Halo Rise is a $140 bedside sleep tracker that works by sensing you breathe

Amazon wants to help you get better understanding of your sleep, but knows that many of us hate wearing something to bed just to track our rest. That's why it made the Halo Rise — a bedside lamp and sleep tracker that works without a camera or microphone to track the person resting closest to it. It'll also use machine learning to detect what sleep zones you're in and will cost $140 when it's available later this year.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot offers useful features for home and office situations

Think your home or office is missing something? It’s the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. Designed to help you in more ways than one, it can actually keep a watchful eye on your pet while you’re at the office. Not only that, but you can also use it to help protect your workspace when you’re home. A cute and fun mobile security system, this Alexa device with wheels can act as a guard dog while helping you stay apprised of calendar events. Set Astro to be on patrol around your home, and it’ll take short video clips of your cat or dog when it sees them. Then, it shares the Live View with you so you know how they’re doing—or can ask them to stop eating food on the counter. An update of the first-gen model, it works with the the Alexa Together service.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Diving into Amazon's latest gadgets and the Apple Watch Ultra

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the massive amounts of news from Amazon’s recent event. There’s a Kindle you can write on! And Amazon also wants to track your sleep on bed. We discuss what’s interesting about all of this gear, as well as why we still don’t trust Amazon with some of our data. Also, Cherlynn tells us what she likes (and doesn’t) about the Apple Watch Ultra, and Devindra explains why the Sonos Sub Mini is a pretty great value.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cult of Mac

New Soundcore flagship ANC earbuds beat AirPods to monitoring heart rate

Soundcore rolled out its new flagship Liberty 4 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) on Friday with some upgrades. And one of those upgrades might get under Apple’s skin a little bit. That would be heart rate monitoring via an in-ear sensor, which has so far failed to materialize in Apple’s AirPods line despite persistent rumors.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple Watch 8: What's in the box?

Apple’s wearables really have come a long way. Eight generations in, and the Apple Watch 8 might be the closest we have ever been to perfection. If you are in the market for a wearable and you are already deep within the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch 8 might seem like a natural choice, especially, if you are not willing to splurge on the Apple Watch Ultra. But what exactly will you be getting?
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Discounted at Amazon, Save on Apple's Latest Earbuds Now

The refreshed second-gen AirPods Pro, which Apple unveiled at its "Far Out" event, just started shipping on Sept. 23. While you may have anticipated a lengthy wait for the first AirPods Pro 2 deals to appear, you can actually save on a pair at Amazon right now. You can snag a set for $240, $9 off their retail price. This is a deal that Amazon had ahead of the official release as well.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max battery results are in — and we're blown away

The iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life results are in, and after seeing disappointing runtimes for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, we're relieved to see that the priciest model outpaces its predecessor by a significant margin. If you decide to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, not...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Does the iPhone 14 have an always-on display? Know this before buying

The introduction of an always-on display is one of the marquee features of Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup, allowing the clock, wallpaper, and status widgets to remain visible even when the iPhone is in sleep mode. Contents. Considering that many competing Android smartphones have offered always-on displays for years, it’s...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera boasts 2,600 lumens of brightness and HD live view

Guard your home with light, sirens, audio, and more when you have the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This smart security camera boasts floodlights with 2,600 lumens of bright LED lighting. So you’re sure to see what’s going on outside. Plus, it has color night vision as well as 5000°K color temperature LEDs. Moreover, with 1080p HD live view, it lets you hear, see, and speak to people—or pets—using the Blink app. Not only that, but you’ll also love the super-clear 2-way audio feature. With enhanced motion detection, it alerts you thanks to its dual-zone and customizable detecting ability. Additionally, it has a 105 dB built-in siren that sounds whenever you want it to. Compatible with Alexa, it lets you use live view, arm and disarm the device, and more with your voice.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy