Amazon gives the Kindle a stylus and has a new way to track your sleep

Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns
NEW YORK (AP) — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will start selling a device later this year that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband. The device, called Halo Rise,...
9to5Mac
Some Apple Watch Ultra users notice ‘jelly scrolling,’ here’s why it’s happening
The Apple Watch Ultra features the largest display yet on an Apple Watch, but it uses the same display technology as on previous models. Now that the Apple Watch Ultra has been available for a few days, some users are noticing a so-called “jelly scrolling” effect on the display. Here’s why this is not actually surprising.
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits $84, Eve and Philips Hue HomeKit gear, more
All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack which has dropped to the best price in months at $84 for new iPhone 14 owners. Those investing in a Siri smart home can also score the Eve Energy Smart Plug with Thread at a low of $32 to go alongside these ongoing Philips Hue accessory deals from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Halo Rise Tracks Your Sleep, But Doesn’t Require You to Wear a Tracker
Sleep trackers are wonderful, but having to wear something, whether it’s on your wrist or around your neck, can sometimes feel odd as you sleep. Amazon wants you to sleep in peace, without the distractions of having on a wearable to track your sleep. That’s exactly the intent of the Halo Rise, which is part smart clock, smart light, and sleep tracker. Not only does it feature a fancy halo light to help with waking and sleeping, but the best part is that it leverages contactless sensors and machine learning to track your sleep in bed. That means you won’t have...
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
3 iPhone Hacks You Should Try Immediately For A Longer-Lasting Battery
Without a strong iPhone battery that lasts as long as possible, your user experience with the device won’t be as satisfying. It’s no fun having to find a charger in the middle of the day, right when you need your phone most. You need reliable service and a good understanding of the settings that could actually be causing your battery to dwindle faster. A stronger battery starts with making wise decisions when it comes to apps and settings. Stavros Zavrakas, the founder of Orthogonality, recommends three iPhone hacks you should try immediately for a longer-lasting battery.
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now
Like smartphones, wearables like smartwatches are becoming more advanced with the arrival of new models every year. Before Apple announced its new Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung pulled the cover off the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. We spent some time with the Korean tech giant’s latest smartwatch and were very impressed. With the arrival of the Galaxy […] The post Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CNET
Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, Astro, Echo Dot and More Announced at Amazon's Fall Device Event 2022
Well ahead of the holiday season, Amazon annually gifts us with a slew of home-grown devices, from Kindle ebook readers to Echo smart speakers and displays, to Ring and Blink security cameras, to Fire TVs and accessories, to Eero network hardware. (Yup, I think that constitutes a slew.) Most notably, the Kindle Scribe promises a compelling alternative for notetaking, and its new Halo Rise sleep-tracking clock will give you slumber metrics without having to wear a smartwatch.
Engadget
Amazon's Halo Rise is a $140 bedside sleep tracker that works by sensing you breathe
Amazon wants to help you get better understanding of your sleep, but knows that many of us hate wearing something to bed just to track our rest. That's why it made the Halo Rise — a bedside lamp and sleep tracker that works without a camera or microphone to track the person resting closest to it. It'll also use machine learning to detect what sleep zones you're in and will cost $140 when it's available later this year.
Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot offers useful features for home and office situations
Think your home or office is missing something? It’s the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. Designed to help you in more ways than one, it can actually keep a watchful eye on your pet while you’re at the office. Not only that, but you can also use it to help protect your workspace when you’re home. A cute and fun mobile security system, this Alexa device with wheels can act as a guard dog while helping you stay apprised of calendar events. Set Astro to be on patrol around your home, and it’ll take short video clips of your cat or dog when it sees them. Then, it shares the Live View with you so you know how they’re doing—or can ask them to stop eating food on the counter. An update of the first-gen model, it works with the the Alexa Together service.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Diving into Amazon's latest gadgets and the Apple Watch Ultra
This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the massive amounts of news from Amazon’s recent event. There’s a Kindle you can write on! And Amazon also wants to track your sleep on bed. We discuss what’s interesting about all of this gear, as well as why we still don’t trust Amazon with some of our data. Also, Cherlynn tells us what she likes (and doesn’t) about the Apple Watch Ultra, and Devindra explains why the Sonos Sub Mini is a pretty great value.
Business Insider
iOS 16 has a new feature that lets you mirror your Apple Watch to your iPhone — here's how it works
To mirror your Apple Watch on your iPhone, enable the feature in the Accessibility section of the Settings app on your iPhone. The Apple Watch is fully interactive and you can control it using swipes and taps on the iPhone. You need to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
Cult of Mac
New Soundcore flagship ANC earbuds beat AirPods to monitoring heart rate
Soundcore rolled out its new flagship Liberty 4 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) on Friday with some upgrades. And one of those upgrades might get under Apple’s skin a little bit. That would be heart rate monitoring via an in-ear sensor, which has so far failed to materialize in Apple’s AirPods line despite persistent rumors.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch 8: What's in the box?
Apple’s wearables really have come a long way. Eight generations in, and the Apple Watch 8 might be the closest we have ever been to perfection. If you are in the market for a wearable and you are already deep within the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch 8 might seem like a natural choice, especially, if you are not willing to splurge on the Apple Watch Ultra. But what exactly will you be getting?
CNET
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Discounted at Amazon, Save on Apple's Latest Earbuds Now
The refreshed second-gen AirPods Pro, which Apple unveiled at its "Far Out" event, just started shipping on Sept. 23. While you may have anticipated a lengthy wait for the first AirPods Pro 2 deals to appear, you can actually save on a pair at Amazon right now. You can snag a set for $240, $9 off their retail price. This is a deal that Amazon had ahead of the official release as well.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max battery results are in — and we're blown away
The iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life results are in, and after seeing disappointing runtimes for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, we're relieved to see that the priciest model outpaces its predecessor by a significant margin. If you decide to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, not...
MacRumors Forums
Deals: Take $69 Off AirPods Pro With MagSafe and $9 Off AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon
Amazon has knocked the price of the new AirPods Pro 2 down to $239.98, from $249.00. We first saw this deal about two weeks ago and it disappeared after a few days, so if you're interested in the new wireless earbuds and want to save a bit of money, now's a good time to buy.
Digital Trends
Does the iPhone 14 have an always-on display? Know this before buying
The introduction of an always-on display is one of the marquee features of Apple’s 2022 iPhone lineup, allowing the clock, wallpaper, and status widgets to remain visible even when the iPhone is in sleep mode. Contents. Considering that many competing Android smartphones have offered always-on displays for years, it’s...
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera boasts 2,600 lumens of brightness and HD live view
Guard your home with light, sirens, audio, and more when you have the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This smart security camera boasts floodlights with 2,600 lumens of bright LED lighting. So you’re sure to see what’s going on outside. Plus, it has color night vision as well as 5000°K color temperature LEDs. Moreover, with 1080p HD live view, it lets you hear, see, and speak to people—or pets—using the Blink app. Not only that, but you’ll also love the super-clear 2-way audio feature. With enhanced motion detection, it alerts you thanks to its dual-zone and customizable detecting ability. Additionally, it has a 105 dB built-in siren that sounds whenever you want it to. Compatible with Alexa, it lets you use live view, arm and disarm the device, and more with your voice.
The Google Pixel ecosystem is Android's best chance to rival Apple
Android lovers might finally have an answer to the iPhone and MacBook setup
