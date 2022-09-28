Governor declares State Of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian's impact
On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster and other state officials held a briefing on Hurricane Ian. The Governor declared a State Of Emergency at 3 PM Wednesday afternoon, as the storm has already made landfall in Florida. The Governor says, it is a very inexact science in predicting the impact of the storm. He would go on to tell South Carolinians that now is the time to prepared. Hear the full briefing below.
