ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor declares State Of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian's impact

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsWM0_0iE7wvsw00

On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster and other state officials held a briefing on Hurricane Ian. The Governor declared a State Of Emergency at 3 PM Wednesday afternoon, as the storm has already made landfall in Florida. The Governor says, it is a very inexact science in predicting the impact of the storm. He would go on to tell South Carolinians that now is the time to prepared. Hear the full briefing below.

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Four more counties added to federal disaster declaration

Central Florida has experienced flooding of historic proportions in the storm's wake. Now it’s Central Florida’s turn to have the full force of the federal government help alleviate the misery left after Hurricane Ian’s trip across the state. Orange, Osecola, Polk and Seminole Counties are being added...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Volusia is added to Florida counties eligible for individual FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian

FEMA on Saturday added Volusia to the Florida counties approved for individual assistance through its disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian. Seventeen Florida counties have been approved for that federal help, which a FEMA news release says includes “temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.” In Central Florida so far, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and, now, Volusia are on the list.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON - A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina's coast under a hurricane warning, a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston on Thursday, many likely heeding officials' warnings to seek higher ground. Storefronts were sandbagged to ward off high water levels in an area prone to inundation. On Friday morning in Charleston, powerful wind gusts bent tree branches and sent sprays...
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Ian causing major river flooding in central Florida

MIAMI - After roaring ashore Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Ian weakened to a tropical depression Thursday morning as it moved over central Florida.Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. and tied the 4th strongest storm to make landfall in Florida (Hurricane Charlie) with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.As of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of the storm was 25 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral. It was moving to the northeast at 9 mph with sustained winds of 70 mph.Major to record setting river flooding will continue...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help

President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#State Of Emergency#Governor#Hurricane Ian
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Requests President Biden Approve Major Disaster Declaration and 100 Percent Federal Cost Share for 60 Days for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis requested President Biden grant a Major Disaster Declaration for all 67 counties, for all categories, and all types of assistance, due to the ongoing devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. If granted, a Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure. The request can be found here.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy