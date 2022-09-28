Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
wrestlingrumors.net
Goldberg Offers Huge Update On His WWE Status And Future
He’s not next? There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. Those are the names that you do not see very often and as a result, the biggest stars are often going to be the most remembered. Now one of those stars has revealed that he might not be wrestling again anytime soon due to a contract situation.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plans For SmackDown Tonight
WWE may have been forced to close the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, due to the hurricane. That doesn’t mean the company hasn’t made special preparations for tonight’s edition of SmackDown. Sean Sapp reported from behind Fightful’s paywall that WWE arranged special flight arrangements for performers residing...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Very Worried About Friday’s SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian
WWE is always making sure to provide the best product for its fans. However, recent events have become a cause for concern for many. Hurricane Ian has left many in Florida without power. While this week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Winnipeg, Canada, a large portion of the WWE roster resides in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.30.22
Location: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. We are eight days away from Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. There are enough matches ready to go for the show but it wouldn’t surprise me to see a little more added this week. That isn’t a bad thing as there is no major match just yet, but that leaves some ground to be covered. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal
That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Drops Major Bray Wyatt ‘White Rabbit’ Tease During SmackDown
Bray Wyatt captivated fans and peers alike with his cryptic promos and tremendous storytelling ability. The Eater of Worlds was on top of his game when WWE released him. It appears that his return is around the corner. WWE dropped a major Bray Wyatt return tease with another QR code...
ringsidenews.com
Robert Roode Provides Reason For His Absence From WWE Television
Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE TV recently. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he’s been missing from the action once again. Roode’s most recent WWE appearance was in June, and fans still wait for the return of...
ComicBook
WWE Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor
Finn Balor might be the next "Triple H guy" to get a surge of main roster momentum. As reported by @WrestleVotes on Twitter, there are "significant plans" in place for the first WWE Universal Champion that will be set in motion sometime in the future. The specifics of those plans remain close to the vest, but word is that Balor is a "strong favorite" of the new regime lead by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Balor is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and is a leading member of The Judgement Day, alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.
411mania.com
WWE News: Chad Gable Thinks He Has Advantage Against Braun Strowman, Raquel Rodriguez’ Theme Song Now Online, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown
– In a post on Twitter, Chad Gable said that he had the advantage against Braun Strowman on Monday due to their history together. The video includes several photos and clips of their early days as wrestlers. He wrote: “This Monday, on #WWERaw . Sure, I was a bit nervous...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Logan Paul Faceoff & More Booked For WWE SmackDown Next Week
Logan Paul impressed fans and critics alike with superb performance at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The Maverick shocked everyone by issuing a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The challenger and the champion will come face-to-face next week on SmackDown. WWE announced that both Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will...
ringsidenews.com
Shotzi Blackheart Finally Gets Her Tank Back On WWE SmackDown
Shotzi Blackheart used to ride a tank as part of entrance in Triple H’s version of NXT. Vince McMahon took that away from her after she moved to the main roster. Tonight, she got her old entrance back. Shotzi Blackheart brought back her tank for her entrance on SmackDown...
Yardbarker
WWE notes: Randy Orton, potential Day 1 change, Gabe Sapolsky
Dave Meltzer shared some WWE news and notes in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Orton has been out of action with a back injury since the May 20 edition of SmackDown. His condition is said to be causing concern within the company. "There is a lot of...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s White Rabbit Campaign, Expected Reveal and Bray Wyatt
Within WWE, there is a general consensus that the most recent White Rabbit teases have been a huge success. There’s a feeling backstage that the campaign has been a major success, and that it has created even more buzz than was intended, according to a new report by Fightful Select. This is despite the fact that not everyone was convinced by the QR code aspect of the teasers.
PWMania
Updated Card for Monday’s Go-Home WWE RAW, New Segments Revealed
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition on Monday now includes two new segments. Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will sign their Extreme Rules contracts for the RAW Ladder Match. It was also revealed that The Judgment Day will confront AJ Styles on RAW. On this week’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Shotzi Brings Back Old Entrance On WWE SmackDown
Shotzi's tank is officially back on WWE TV. The charismatic Superstar brought back her old "NXT" entrance prior to her loss to Bayley on the 9/30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." After the match, Bayley hit a second Rose Plant on Shotzi before getting a ladder to the ring. Just then, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair made a run-in to rescue Shotzi.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Preparing For 'Daddy Ass' Chants At Upcoming Raw
In anticipation of their 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X at a future "Monday Night Raw," WWE is preparing for the possibility that "Daddy Ass" chants may become a part of the festivities. Were the crowd to acknowledge former DX member Billy Gunn with any references to his current spot...
