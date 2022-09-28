ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Frost advisory issued for southern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee metro, overnight Wednesday into early Thursday

By Joe Taschler, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnbL6_0iE7wsEl00

A frost advisory has been issued for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday for all of southern Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee metro area.

Inland areas away from Lake Michigan are expected to see the coldest temperatures, said Kevin Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan.

The frost advisory takes effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. on Thursday. according to the National Weather Service.

"Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered," the weather service said in a statement.

Counties included in the advisory include Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge, Dane, Jefferson, Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Rock and Walworth.

"We're going to have light winds and clear skies which will allow temperatures to really cool down," overnight into early Thursday, Wagner said. "Areas immediately along Lake Michigan are going to be a little bit warmer."

This time of year is typically when the area sees its first freezing temperatures, Wagner said.

"We've seen freezes as early as mid-September," Wagner said. "For the first frost advisory, this is pretty on par."

Looking ahead, the forecast calls for temperatures near normal and no rain heading into the weekend.

"It may approach 70 degrees on Saturday," Wagner said. "Overall it's looking to be pretty quiet for us.

Contact Joe Taschler at (414) 224-2554 or jtaschler@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTaschler or Facebook at facebook.com/joe.taschler.1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Coldest morning of the season with a freeze in some hometowns

Thursday was the coldest morning of the season in southeast Wisconsin with almost everyone seeing lows in the 30s. There was a widespread frost for everyone except right near the Lake in Milwaukee and Racine Counties. Some hometowns even got down into the low 30s with the first freeze of the season.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide

Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County COVID masking changes; bus riders can go maskless

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County updated its masking policy after the CDC lowered the COVID-19 community risk level to "low" on Thursday, Sept. 29. Effective Friday, Sept. 30, masking will no longer be required at the Courthouse Complex for employees and for all visitors. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Marquette, WI
City
Sullivan, WI
City
Green Lake, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
State
Washington State
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Walworth, WI
City
Racine, WI
City
Dodge, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home

A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Q985

Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!

We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

This event focuses on bringing local businesses and artists together all throughout Bay View, mostly concentrated around South Kinnickinnic Avenue. You can listen to some Electro Funk music whilst painting your own art at the Voyageur Book Club, enjoy an artist fair with a live DJ or screen print your own T-shirt at Lion’s Tooth. Check the interactive map to see the full list of events and where the storefronts are located.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year

There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan
nbc15.com

Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gary Miller, 73, was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise

Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter

MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire damages Pourman's in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday, Sept. 30 responded to the scene of a fire at Pourman's – located on Water Street in Milwaukee. The call came in around 12:20 a.m. According to fire officials, someone dumped coals in the basement and didn’t distinguish them completely. Small wall fire resulted.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Construction zone crashes; 2 wrecks at I-43 and Hampton this year

MILWAUKEE - For the second time in recent months, a car crashes into the construction zone of I-43 near Hampton. While the two incidents are very different, the message to drivers remains the same. "Somebody entered a closed onramp, continued on until they ran out…which wasn’t very long until they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy