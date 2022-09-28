Read full article on original website
Ian expected to dissipate soon after striking Carolinas and killing at least 45 in Florida
Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, was moving farther inland Friday night after pummeling South Carolina with fierce winds and a destructive storm surge, less than two days after killing at least 45 people in Florida and leaving behind an apocalyptic path of destruction.
Hurricane Ian Leaves Nearly 350,000 Without Power Across South Carolina, North Carolina
Hundreds of thousands of people in the Carolinas are now affected by power outages caused by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall again. The hurricane made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina on Friday as a Category 1 storm, Fox Business reports. Poweroutage.us reports that over 187,000 customers in South Carolina and 161,000 in North Carolina are without power.
Brave Florida Evacuees Save Baby Deer From Hurricane Ian Floodwater
Humans weren’t the only ones to lose their homes after Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. In the days after Ian made initial landfall, residents have been hard at work helping family members and neighbors alike in picking up the pieces of their lives not washed away in the storm. However, amid recovery efforts, one brave group of Florida evacuees waded into floodwaters to rescue a distressed baby deer.
Hurricane Ian Leaves at Least Two Million Without Power
Though Hurricane Ian did the worst damage to Cuba and the western coast of Florida last week, Americans up the east coast continue to feel the effects of the former Category 4 storm into the weekend. After making its third landfall in South Carolina on Friday, at least 2 million Americans in the southeast region of the nation continue to lack power.
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
South Florida National Parks Update Status Following Hurricane Ian’s Devastation
As Hurricane Ian batters the East Coast, south Florida National Park Service (NPS) sites are either partially reopening or remaining closed amidst damage. In the days Ian swept through Florida, the hurricane would rapidly strengthen from a Category 1 to Category 4 with winds surpassing 150 mph, leaving behind untold damage and taking dozens of lives. Tragically, the state’s death toll is now at least 52, according to Florida officials.
Fox News Reporter Carries Elderly Man to Safety While Reporting on Hurricane Ian: WATCH
Fox News reporter Steve Harrigan offered a helping hand to an elderly man in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Harrigan would take the man from a boat onto dry land. The reporter, according to The Hill, did this bit of support work on Friday. This elderly man was rescued from flooding from a boat that was taking him through the storm’s waters. Harrigan said that this rescue effort was a “mish-mash” between government workers and even volunteers in the area.
Hurricane Ian Live Updates: Damage Rising In South Carolina; At Least 21 Die During Storm In Florida
One death has been confirmed as being caused by Ian and 20 more are unconfirmed, a Florida official said. S.C. Governor says "We're not out of the woods yet." Power outages are quickly climbing in South Carolina. Storm surge has washed over a road on Pawleys Island. You can track...
Florida Sheriff Warns of Possible Levee Break Following Hurricane Ian
A Florida sheriff, through his office in Florida, is warning people in harm’s way of a possible levee break after Hurricane Ian. NBC News reports that the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says this breach might cause flooding to 70 homes. At 3 a.m. local time Saturday, a note was sent out. It let residents know that homes that are near the Hidden River levee could be affected by the levee break.
Alligator Seen in Hurricane Ian’s High Floodwaters in Florida: VIDEO
An alligator was seen swimming through floodwaters in Lake County, Florida near Astor as Hurricane Ian swept across the state on Wednesday. In the viral video, WESH’s Marlei Martinez films an alligator swimming along the high water. The gator appears to be about 9-10 feet long. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD6HJtderdc. Video can’t...
Hurricane Ian Leaves Caskets, Human Remains Exposed at Florida Cemetery in Storm’s Aftermath
After Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state, it destroyed homes, decimated businesses, and even took power away from over two million people. While the storm has had a tragic effect on the living, it’s also affected the deceased. According to reports, human remains of those laid to rest...
WATCH: Florida Transformer Explodes During Hurricane Ian in Terrifying Moment
After Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s west coast, it caused a transformer in Manatee County to explode on Wednesday. A bystander caught the explosion on camera at 5:45 p.m. near a residence in Whitfield Estates. The now-viral clip, taken by resident Ruth Soto, showed the transformer sparking and exploding brightly....
ANOTHER ONE?! TROPICAL WAVE GROWING EAST OF FLORIDA
Don’t Panic… Yet. System Far Away, But Initial Location Is Noteworthy… 60 Percent Chance Of Development… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no need to panic at this point but the location of a new tropical wave that rolled off the African Coast […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WATCH: Gator Cuts Off Hiker on Florida Trail
A Florida man recently encountered a giant gator taking a leisurely stroll along a pedestrian trail. And he wants others to understand that they shouldn’t be concerned if they find themselves in the same situation. As Eamonn Molloy explained to Fox News 35, he came upon the reptile while...
Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian
Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash
Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
Hurricane Ian: Man Holds 125-Pound Dog Above His Head for Hours Amid Rising Floodwater
Refusing to his best friend behind, a Florida man held his 125-pound dog above his head for hours amid rising floodwater from Hurricane Ian. While speaking to The Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel, the man, Scott Dotson, revealed everything was destroyed when Hurricane Ian arrived. He said he held his German Shepard, Geronimo, for three or four hours. Dotson also said that he thought he wasn’t going to make it once the floodwaters got higher. The pup meanwhile went underwater three times.
Hurricane Ian Ranks as One of the Strongest Storms to Ever Strike Florida
Climate change has sent a multitude of hurricanes and tropical storms to devastate states bordering the Gulf of Mexico in recent years. One of the worst stricken though is Florida. Forecasters knew before it even struck Cuba that Hurricane Ian would cause loads of destruction. However, now, the United States’ most recent natural disaster has officially become one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike Florida.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
