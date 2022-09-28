ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orchard, WA

Port Orchard City Council votes to implement new sales tax for Bethel Road improvements

By Peiyu Lin, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nL9bh_0iE7wlIu00

The Port Orchard City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 in favor of an ordinance that will impose a one-tenth of 1% of sales tax in the city to pay for the design and construction of Phase 1 of a project to improve the Bethel Road corridor.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting on Tuesday, council members took public comments before they voting on the ordinance. Two people attending the meeting expressed their concerns about the ordinance and raised questions about whether imposing the sales tax to improve Bethel Road, including building two roundabouts at Salmonberry Road and Blueberry Road, is what residents in Port Orchard want.

One asked why it is undecided whether the city will have to impose more taxes to complete the project in the future.

Before the vote, Mayor Rob Putaansuu responded to public comments and said a survey by the city showed that traffic is among the top two concerns in the community. While the city is addressing the other concern, which is crime, by adding more police officers in the next budget, the imposing of a one-tenth of 1% of sales tax for transportation is a response to traffic, Putaansuu said.

"The biggest complaint, I get, Sedgwick, which is a state highway. It's difficult for us to solve that. And, Bethel," Putaansuu said.

The one-tenth of 1% of sales tax, which is projected to bring the city at least $8.3 million in revenue over the next 10 years, will allow the city to design the project and acquire the right of way in the next three years, so that the city will have a better estimation about the total cost of the project, Putaansuu said.

At that point, the city will be able to evaluate if it needs to get voters' approval to impose a two-tenths of 1% of sales tax to complete the project, Putaansuu said.

"It's possible that this is enough money," Putaansuu said at the meeting. "At that point in time...we'll have an engineer's estimate. We'll have the project designed. And if we don't have enough, then we'll have further conversation. And, it will take a ballot measure to do something more than this one-tenth," Putaansuu said.

Putaansuu told Kitsap Sun he's "optimistic" that at the end of three years, the city will secure a grant from a state's transportation program, along with the annual revenue generated from the one-tenth of 1% sales tax in the rest of seven years to complete the rest of the project. In addition, if the population continues to grow, the revenue generated from the 0.1% sales tax will be more than $8.3 million in 10 years.

Council members shared their opinions on the reasons for supporting the project.

Some said it's important to know that the money generated from the additional sales tax is restricted to be spent on transportation improvements and that the ordinance will automatically expire after 10 years, which is at the end of 2032. Others mentioned the need to build the infrastructure to support the growing population of Port Orchard.

"We thought that this was the most equitable way and the best way for our residents to help fund the project," City Council member Shawn Cucciaridi said.

"...we have to have projects that are designed ready in order to get either matching funds or other grants. And this goes a long way toward having this corridor designed and ready for other funds and allowing us to apply for it," City Council member Jay Rosapepe said.

"I think we need to move forward," City Council member Cindy Lucarelli said. "Probably this isn't even as fast as we should be, but it at least gets us going in the right direction.

The city will submit documents to the state Department of Revenue in October and the ordinance will become effective on January 2023.

Reach breaking news reporter Peiyu Lin at pei-yu.lin@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter @peiyulintw.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to kitsapsun.com today.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

Median property values up in Kent and other South County areas

Median residential property values rose by 24% this year in a portion of the Kent East Hill area and Talbot Hill area of Renton. Values were up 20.4% in the area of Kent’s West Hill, Des Moines and SeaTac, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the King County Assessor’s office.
KING COUNTY, WA
PLANetizen

Will Snohomish County Light Rail Bypass the Airport?

Snohomish County leaders have expressed disagreement with proposed light rail routes that would skip the region’s airport, Paine Field, reports Ben Watanabe for HeraldNet. According to the article, “Prior public comment and the Everett Link community advisory group had asked for those options to be studied. They cited concerns about displacement and gentrification through southwest Everett, development and ridership potential, as well as getting light rail built earlier than the projected start in 2037 or 2041.” But some local leaders refuse to study the options, saying the airport-omitting options were not what voters approved when they voted to support the project.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma

TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Orchard, WA
Port Orchard, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Bethel, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Orchard#Infrastructure#Construction Maintenance
mltnews.com

Police safety video raises issues and ire among elected officials

It is just a video; a video that Snohomish County elected officials and police chiefs made, urging lawmakers to amend laws and make public safety safer for cops and all of us. Yet, this five-minute YouTube appeal for legislative changes sparked outrage from some lawmakers who feel it is a politically motivated attack on them and does not reflect good policing or better public safety. State Sen. Marko Liias, a 21st District Democrat who represents parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, said that the video simply “repeats Republican talking points” and labels it “an overly simplistic narrative.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport

The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less

In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Big Country News

Minimum Wage in Washington State Set to Jump to $15.74 Per Hour in 2023

TUMWATER - The minimum wage in Washington State is set for an 8.66% increase to $15.74 per hour in January 2023. That's up $1.25 from the current minimum wage of $14.49. The state minimum wage applies to workers ages 16 and up. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2023, the wage for that younger group will be $13.38 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
LYNNWOOD, WA
districtadministration.com

Got cash? Seattle school board approves impossibly expensive teacher contract

Seattle teachers can finally rest easy now that their long-awaited contract has received approval by the school board… or can they?. On Wednesday, the Seattle School Board approved a three-year contract that turned out to be slightly more expensive than anticipated. By Aug. 31, 2025, when the contract expires, the district will have spent $231.18 million.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Fire at mobile home park

Lynnwood police reported via social media that 208th Street Southwest was closed west of Highway 99 late Thursday afternoon due to a fire at Seattle Heights Mobile Home Park at 208th and Highway 99. The mobile home park is in process of being demolished, and no one was hurt. According...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gunfight erupts in Everett, several businesses damaged

A gunfight erupted in Everett Wednesday night, damaging multiple businesses, according to the Everett Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who were on a call in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, heard several gunshots and men leaving the area. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy