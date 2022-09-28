ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

'Baseline' tests show most SPS students started year below grade level in reading, math

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTkN8_0iE7wdF600

Results of an internal assessment made public Tuesday showed how much work will be needed to get a majority of Springfield students on track in reading and math by the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Not quite 45 percent of students started the school year at or above grade level in English language arts or reading. Only 38 percent met expectations in math.

Superintendent Grenita Lathan championed the adoption of a new universal screener called Galileo to replace iReady. The internal exam provides a measure of academic progress for all K-12 students at the start, middle and end of each school year.

That, in turn, helps teachers identify what academic skills are missing and which students need extra help.

"Tonight establishes the baseline in looking at where our students are at this moment in time," she said at the school board meeting Tuesday. "In the middle of the year, we'll look and see if we've been able to grow students or to provide the resources that students need."

The district results were broken out by grade level in reading and math and by student demographics. They were not broken out by school, teacher or individual student.

"The purpose of tonight was to start the discussion around student achievement," Lathan said.

To the teachers and staff, Lathan said: "I appreciate the efforts that have been put into getting us where we are today. I am thankful to our principals and our teachers and everyone that has truly just bought into understanding that we need to use data to drive instruction and make informed decisions."

Board member Steve Makoski said the Galileo program will help the district measure academic achievement and hold educators accountable for results.

"I really am pleased with what I hear and what I see. I think the real test is going to be the middle of the year and the end of the year and I am just hoping we can have that benchmark with DESE and these scores to find out are we really performing better in comparison to other school districts," Makoski said.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, oversees state-mandated exams each year in reading and math in grade 3-8 and end-of-course exams in high school.

Last month, the state released the results of 2021 exams, which showed 43% of students were at grade level in reading and 38% were at grade level in math. A breakdown of the 2021 state test scores by district and school will be released in December.

The state-mandated exams show how Springfield students perform compared to the state average and other districts and schools. In contrast, the results of the internal Galileo exams, which are not compared to other districts, give the district a way to measure progress throughout the year.

Nicole Holt, deputy superintendent of academics, said Galileo results are a way to guide, not judge, progress and they provide quick feedback to teachers about where students are performing compared to expectations set by the district, which are aligned to the Missouri learning standards.

Since the internal exams are tied to those standards, the district said they are predictive of how students may score on state-mandated exams. The annual state exams are administered in the spring.

The beginning-of-year exams were given in late August and early September to establish a baseline and identify initial gaps in what students are expected to know and be able to demonstrate at their grade level.

"When we use classroom assessments specifically to inform instruction, we see results so it doubles the expected rate of learning for our kids," Holt said. "We are in a situation where we need to support students with accelerated learning in classrooms across our system."

Holt said the results of the initial exams cannot be compared to student performance in prior years.

"This is the very first time we're doing it so it's important to keep that in mind," she said. "It's our baseline for student mastery."

The results show how many students are proficient or advanced, which is at grade level or beyond. It also shows how many score in the basic or below categories, meaning they are one or more years behind the expectations for their current grade level.

At the meeting, the district announced its preliminary enrollment, preschool through grade 12, was 24,231 and, so far, nearly 54% qualify for free or reduced price meals, a national measure of poverty. However, that percentage may grow as applications are still being processed.

The demographic breakdown is 70% white, 9.1% Hispanic, 8.6% Black, 6.8% multiple races, 3.2% Asian. Other groups made up less than 1% each.

Overall results in the district for English language arts, or reading: 30.3% were proficient and 14.6% were advanced compared to 34.9% basic and 20.2% below basic.

  • Kindergarten − 39%
  • First grade − 41%
  • Second grade − 40%
  • Third grade − 42.4%
  • Fourth grade − 43.8%
  • Fifth grade − 46.2%
  • Sixth grade − 41.3%
  • Seventh grade − 40.6%
  • Eighth grade − 50.6%
  • Freshman year − 50.9%
  • Sophomore year − 54%
  • Junior year − 52.4%
  • Senior year − 50.1%

A look at students performing at grade level by subgroups: 57.2% Asian, 48.8% white, 43.5% American Indian, 38.6% multiple races, 34.5% Hispanic, 32.1% Pacific Islander, and 25.7% Black.

By lunch status, the level of students reading at grade level: 59.7% full pay, 42.1% reduced-price, and 30.1% free.

Math

Overall results in the district for math: 21.3% proficient and 16.7% advanced compared to 28.9% basic and 33% below basic.

  • Kindergarten − 34.8%
  • First grade − 35.1%
  • Second grade 35%
  • Third grade − 36.1%
  • Fourth grade − 36.3%
  • Fifth grade − 36.3%
  • Sixth grade − 34.8%
  • Seventh grade − 40.8%
  • Eighth grade − 32.1%
  • Algebra I − 27.9%
  • Algebra II − 27.9%
  • Geometry − 94.4%

A look at students performing at grade level in math by subgroups: 51.7% Asian, 41.4% white, 30.9% for American Indian, 29.6% each for multiple races and Pacific Islander, 27,6% for Hispanic, and 22.8% for Black.

By lunch status, students performing at grade level in math: 51% full pay, 36.8% reduced-price, and 25.1% free.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many customers in Springfield are unhappy with the increases being seen for trash services. Some customers say they have seen an increase between $20-$60 in their bills since the beginning of the year. Many trash services have added fuel surcharges to bills with the fluctuating cost of gas. We contacted the media relations teams for both Republic Services and WCA Waste Corps Thursday for interviews but were unsuccessful.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Education
933kwto.com

Teen Go on Vandalism Run

Vandals have struck in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield. The vandals smashed pumpkins, stole decorations, and damaged vehicles. Security video at some of the homes showed teenagers in hoods. Investigators believe the same group of teens are involved in all 3 areas of incidents, which have been going on since September.
ROGERSVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes

BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
OZARK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Linus K12#Sps#Grade Level#Third Grade#Second Grade#Fifth Grade#The School Board
KYTV

Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Apple Oatmeal Bites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these bites for a quick, healthy breakfast. 1 ½ medium or large apples cut into ½ inch pieces. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease muffin tin. In a large bowl combine oats, apple pie seasoning, apples and dried cranberries. In another bowl combine, milk, eggs and maple syrup. Stir wet ingredients until completely combined. Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix well. Scoop mixture into greased muffin tin filling to top of each cup. Sprinkle tops with sugar in the raw and bake for 22-25 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove and allow to cool for five to ten minutes. Serve warm or room temperature. Recipe makes 12-15 baked oatmeal bites.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor

A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KYTV

Police say auto theft remains an issue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield reported an uptick in auto thefts at the end of August. One recent stolen auto case happened near Kansas and Division Street on Friday, September 23. A 2002 4x4 Dodge Dakota truck owner reported his vehicle stolen after lending it to a family member. Since then, the family has received reports of being spotted 33 miles away in Everton, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal

Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Best haunted houses and haunted corn mazes around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Haunted house season is upon us! We’ve compiled a list of haunted houses and corn mazes around the Ozarks you can visit during the Halloween season. Hotel of Terror  The Hotel of Terror is Springfield’s longest-running haunted house — it opened in 1978! The haunted house features a four-story experience full of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMOV

Ex-Missouri health care charity executives plead guilty to multimillion-dollar bribery and embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two former executives of a Springfield, Missouri-based charity pleaded guilty yesterday to their roles in a multimillion-dollar public corruption scheme that involved embezzlement and bribes paid to multiple elected public officials in the state of Arkansas. According to court documents, Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy