Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Trailer: Watch
Urusei Yatsura is coming back to screens after all these years with a new rebooted anime adaptation, and now fans have been given a full look at what to expect with a new trailer hyping up its premiere this Fall! Publisher Shogakukan is now celebrating the 100th Anniversary of its operations, and it's doing so in a lot of fun ways with their various franchises. The biggest of which is a new project bringing back Rumiko Takahashi's very first full serialization with Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, Urusei Yatsura, as fans will get to see the classic in a whole new type of light.
Pop Team Epic Season 2 Debuts Wild Opening and Endings: Watch
Pop Team Epic is one of the major anime franchises returning with new episodes this month, and Season 2 of the anime is amping things up big time with the opening and ending theme sequences debuting with the new slate! This Fall anime season is particularly stacked compared to the rest of the year, so it's going to be quite difficult for Pop Team Epic to make its mark. Luckily, it's getting off to the right start as not only has it already demonstrated how much it stands out from the rest of the new anime this Fall, but from the first season too.
Crunchyroll to Add Two Major Movies on October 6th
Crunchyroll is the go-to place for all things anime, and it has amassed a number of IPs over the years. From shows to OVAs and movies, you can find just about anything you want to binge. Of course, there are some things missing from the catalog, and Crunchyroll has announced it will add two big movies to its line-up before long.
One Piece May Get a Vans Collection Very Soon
One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates exploring some strange territory throughout the crew members' quest to make Luffy the Pirate King, along with each swashbuckler trying to achieve their own individual dreams. Based on Eiichiro Oda's shonen success, it should come as no surprise to anime fans that One Piece has seen some successful partnerships, with a possible union between Luffy and company and the sneaker producers at Vans seemingly set to create new Grand Line shoes.
Rings of Power: All Confirmed Spoilers for The Lord of the Rings TV Series
Unlike so many other shows that premiere on streaming these days, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still premieres just one new episode every week. Arriving late in the night on Fridays, the Amazon Prime Video series is able to capture audiences attention in ways that other streaming shows can't, while also forcing a lot of questions from those that aren't steeped in Tolkien lore. As we continued to cover the series week to week, and in the off-time between seasons, we've collected all of our spoiler-centric stories and details for the show in one place, which you can find below!
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Trailer Hypes Part 2's Netflix Release
Tiger & Bunny is one of the many major franchises coming back for new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 schedule of new releases, and Netflix is getting ready for the second half of the second season with a new trailer teasing the upcoming episodes! The superhero franchise surprisingly returned for a second season a decade following the original anime's debut and feature film follow up, and the new episodes found the titular heroes dealing with a whole new crop of rookie heroes. But as fans found in the first half of the new episodes so far, this also came with some new enemies.
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
The Rings of Power Fans "In Shock" From Latest Episode, "What The Actual F-"
This week saw the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video and fans of the series are already proclaiming it the best episode of the show, and we'll say it now, Spoilers Follow! After a promise of battle between the Orcs and the men of the Southlands, the fight finally happened, with Ismael Cruz Córdova's elf character Arondir leading the charge (and taking some hits). Naturally this huge and bloody fight also managed to collide with the soldiers from Númenor who began their sailing trip toward Middle-earth last week. As a result? An explosive episode that has everyone cheering.
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
Blade Filming Reportedly Delayed to 2023
With all big blockbuster films, there might be some problems during the development process and superhero films always seem to be at the forefront of those issues. Most recently, Marvel Studios' Blade reboot, which will star Mahershala Ali, lost its director Bassam Tariq and it looks like this will cause the film to get delayed. Blade was originally supposed to begin filming this November, but if rumors are to be believed it will start in the beginning of 2023 to allow the studio more time to find a director. Rumors like these should always be taken with a grain of salt. But this seems more likely to be true than most things. According to Twitter users Big Screen Leaks and Ms Lizzie Hill, Blade will begin shooting in January 2023.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals His Favorite Character From Blonsky's Wellness Retreat
The seventh episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, "The Retreat," saw Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) paying a visit to Emil Blonsky/Abomination's (Tim Roth) wellness retreat for powered villains looking to better themselves. Earlier in the season, Jen defended Blonksy at his parole hearing, and he was released from jail. While he's still being monitored, Blonsky is now living his best life running the retreat with his seven soulmates. In a new interview with Marvel.com, the cast and crew involved with the newest episode talk about bringing Blonsky's retreat to life, and Roth revealed Saracen, the vampire played by Terrence Clowe, was his favorite.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Teases Villainous Future for Ned
Before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters, there were numerous rumors of what to expect from the film. There were rumors that turned out to be true, like Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning as their respective Spider-Men. There was a rumor that Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) would become a villain at some point in the film, with this character's comic book destiny being becoming the Hob Goblin. After the events of No Way Home, it seems like that rumor is more likely to come true in a future film. During a new interview with Esquire. Batalon teased the villainous future of his character.
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Wedding Playlists
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared his wedding playlist with the fans today. People were delighted to see him exchange vows with Jennifer Holland. The ceremony came as a surprise on social media when the phots began to circulate. A bunch of everyone's favorite Marvel heroes and Suicide Squad actors were in attendance. It looks like ceremony was very nice. the Now, you can check out what tunes we're being played down below!
Prometheus Star Guy Pearce Addresses Return for FX's New Alien Series
In Prometheus, acclaimed actor Guy Pearce took on the role of Peter Weyland. Decrepit and hoping to extend his lifespan, he snuck on board the Prometheus, but ultimately suffered a fatal sound at the hands of the Engineers. With a production start date coming soon, it's tempting to wonder whether Pearce might be tapped to reprise the role of Peter Weyland (or at least a hologram of him) in the forthcoming Alien TV series from Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. Originally developed under Ridley Scott, the project was briefly thought dead when he announced he was moving on from it. Instead, a new generation of talent will apparently tackle a previously-unexplored portion of the Alien universe's history.
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie News
Earlier this month, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." Of course, this news came soon after the fifth season of Cobra Kai was released on Netflix. Considering the show features many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), fans have wondered if the new movie will tie in with the series. However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, confirmed on Twitter that they are not connected. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Macchio is also in the dark when it comes to the new film.
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
