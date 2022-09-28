With all big blockbuster films, there might be some problems during the development process and superhero films always seem to be at the forefront of those issues. Most recently, Marvel Studios' Blade reboot, which will star Mahershala Ali, lost its director Bassam Tariq and it looks like this will cause the film to get delayed. Blade was originally supposed to begin filming this November, but if rumors are to be believed it will start in the beginning of 2023 to allow the studio more time to find a director. Rumors like these should always be taken with a grain of salt. But this seems more likely to be true than most things. According to Twitter users Big Screen Leaks and Ms Lizzie Hill, Blade will begin shooting in January 2023.

MOVIES ・ 49 MINUTES AGO