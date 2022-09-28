ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dk6x_0iE7vhoD00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina.

The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are ugly in the Piedmont Triad: Greensboro ranked No. 173 out of 182 cities evaluated, and Winston-Salem was No. 179.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xp28E_0iE7vhoD00
When installing a wheelchair ramp, it’s best practice to follow the guidelines established by the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure a safe and durable ramp for the user.

The bottom three, if you want company for your misery, are three cities along the Gulf Coast: Tallahassee, Florida; Mobile, Alabama; and Gulfport, Mississippi.

The top of the list? That would be Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Columbia, Maryland, and Huntington Beach, California. Our neighbors just up the coast in Virginia Beach came in at No. 9.

And lest the Triad was to feel bad, four of the six North Carolina cities evaluated scored in the bottom 20 of the list.

WalletHub is a financial-advice company, so its focus here was on factors such as cost of living, availability of transportation and accessibility. Its analysts reviewed data about the economy, quality of life and health care for the disabled in the 150 most populated cities – the core cities and not suburban cities – plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state.

There were 34 metrics that were assembled under those topics – you probably can guess a lot of them , such as housing cost under economy or wheel-chair access under quality – weighted and graded on a 100-point scale. Analysts had to fudge some of the comparatives because not every state had the same data, but an overall score was calculated.

Source: WalletHub

Minneapolis’ top tally was 56.63, and Gulfport’s worst was 35.17. The best ranking among cities in North Carolina was Raleigh at No. 81, with a score of 49.22

Durham came in at No. 110 (with a score of 47.03), Charlotte was at No. 164 (43.0), and Fayetteville was No. 175 (41.44).

Greensboro posted 41.73, and Winston-Salem was at 40.44. But why were they so low?

Greensboro had among the lowest scores for quality of life and health care, Nos. 159 and 166, respectively, and ranked in the bottom five (No. 177) for family medicine physicians per capita. Durham (177) and Charlotte (last at 180) were worse.

Winston-Salem was even worse for quality of life (174) and ranked among the bottom five (No. 98 on a shorter list) for percentage of population with access to a walkable park. Charlotte was worse (at No. 99).

What the experts say

Doron Dorfman, Seton Hall (WalletHub)

WalletHub, as is its habit, asked some experts about what the key factors were for evaluating the best cities. The goal was to get a list of five indicators.

Doron Dorfman, a law professor at Seton Hall University School of Law who focuses on disability law and health law, among other things, stuck to the task and therein might have hit on a key point for North Carolina (in his words):

  • Affordability of Housing.
  • Accessible public transportation.
  • Medicaid expansion at the state level.
  • Sidewalk and business accessibility.
  • Having an office for the rights of people with disabilities within the mayor’s office is often helpful.
  • The existence of a disability community to provide support and consultation (many times through independent living centers).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHGdi_0iE7vhoD00
Michelle R. Haney, Berry College (WalletHub)

Michelle R. Haney, chair of the Psychology Department at Berry College in Mount Berry, Ga., was a bit more circumspect with her list:

  • Quality of public transportation has to be important.
  • I would reach out to organizations like Centers for Independent Living– these are federally funded centers run by people with disabilities to support other people with disabilities. All states should have them.

Medicaid expansion

Scroll back to the third item on Dorfman’s list: “Medicaid expansion,” which is a topic we know well in North Carolina. The topic represents about 10% of the points under the “quality of life” category created by WalletHub. Medicaid is considered the “primary health insurance program for people with disabilities.”

Expanding access to Medicaid appears finally to be a front-burner item in North Carolina, but Republican leaders in the state Senate and the state House haven’t been on the same page with the same bullet points under the umbrella of removing North Carolina from a list of 12 states that had not expanded Medicaid since the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

As recently as mid-July, a couple of weeks after the end of the General Assembly’s short session, Gov. Roy Cooper and state Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem), a principal in Medicaid expansion legislation, were expressing hope and optimism that even though the session had been completed that Medicaid could be expanded soon .

But that hasn’t happened, and earlier this month Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina’s secretary for Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the leaders of the General Assembly telling them they should expand Medicaid this month or lose more than $1 billion in federal payments and jeopardize medical coverage for thousands of residents .

Since then the North Carolina Healthcare Association, which has opposed some elements of the proposed plan, has tried to broker a solution , sending a letter to Cooper to offer money as well as advice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 5

Sandra Isley
3d ago

it's TRUE in Greensboro... I had brought this issue up a long time ago about how unfriendly this city is when it comes to the handicap... The ridiculousness I had to deal with going into the Guilford County Courthouse...finding parking...to getting inside...to being scanned once inside... you really gone take my cane and lay it on the conveyor belt??? WOW!!! Don't you see me struggling to already stay standing??? out of breath and everything already???

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

North Carolina Cities Rank Among ‘Best Places To Live In The U.S.’

Money magazine has just come out with their annual list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. They looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 20,000, weighing them on criteria such as cost of living, economic opportunity, and diversity. The Southeast is well...
TRAVEL
forsythwoman.com

The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem

Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
State
California State
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Durham, NC
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Raleigh, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Alabama State
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Martin County man among 4 in North Carolina killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office included the death notification on Saturday in its latest report on storm damage and cleanup around the state. Three other deaths have been reported in Johnston County. […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Triad#Health And Human Services
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List

A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Daily South

Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina

Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way. The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
elonnewsnetwork.com

Power out across Elon University campus, town of Elon

Alamance Building without power as seen Sept. 30. According to Duke Energy, tree limbs fell on Duke Energy equipment and powerlines to cause the power outage on Elon University’s campus. The estimated time of restoration is 12:45 p.m. today. As of 11:51 a.m., parts of Global, Oaks and Historic...
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains and whatever is left from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It’s just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism. The sign […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
67K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy