ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills

Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Cassel
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
NECN

Injured Mac Jones Returns to Practice Friday

Mac Jones, hobbled by a serious ankle injury suffered against the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, returned to practice on Friday. ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that Jones was at the start of practice, but for the time when reporters were allowed to watch, he did not move around much on his injured left ankle. He just stood in place and threw the ball with the team's other quarterbacks.
NFL
NECN

Patriots Vs. Packers Week 4 Injury Report: Mac Jones Misses Practice

Mac Jones, Lawrence Guy miss practice ahead of Patriots-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots had two important players miss Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for its Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers. Starting quarterback Mac Jones missed the session due to...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy