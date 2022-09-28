Read full article on original website
Dolphins QB’s injury raises concerns among former NFL players
Hawaii's Tua Tagovailoa is recovering at his South Florida home after he was slammed to the turf during Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
Report: Patriots Preparing Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer Game Plans for Packers Matchup
Report: Patriots preparing a Mac Jones game plan vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. When Bill Belichick said 12 times at Wednesday's press conference that the New England Patriots are taking things "day-by-day" with Mac Jones, apparently he meant it. The overwhelming expectation is that Jones will miss...
Next Pats: Could Mac Jones Really Play Vs. Packers? Orthopedic Surgeon Explains
Could Mac really play on Sunday? Orthopedic surgeon explains originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There has been no shortage of confusion surrounding Mac Jones' ankle injury ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The injury, diagnosed as a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain, was expected to keep Jones...
Injured Mac Jones Returns to Practice Friday
Mac Jones, hobbled by a serious ankle injury suffered against the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, returned to practice on Friday. ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that Jones was at the start of practice, but for the time when reporters were allowed to watch, he did not move around much on his injured left ankle. He just stood in place and threw the ball with the team's other quarterbacks.
Patriots Vs. Packers Week 4 Injury Report: Mac Jones Misses Practice
Mac Jones, Lawrence Guy miss practice ahead of Patriots-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots had two important players miss Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for its Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers. Starting quarterback Mac Jones missed the session due to...
