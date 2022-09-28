Read full article on original website
Dog warden tells county shelter is overrun
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For months, we’ve reported about how overrun local animal shelters have been with abandoned dogs and cats. Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry told Commissioners Thursday that the situation is the same nationwide and that neighboring counties have called to ask if there is available space to house their animals.
Columbiana County offering rabies vaccine for pets
A local veterinary clinic and health district are partnering up to reduce the risk of rabies throughout the Valley. The Columbiana County Health District and the Lisbon Veterinary Clinic are hosting a Reduce Rabies Prevention Clinic on October 8 from 1p.m. until 3p.m. at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.
Gigantic Geauga County pumpkins on display at Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival
HUNTSBURG, Ohio — The scales are ready to weigh a cornucopia of homegrown vegetables in preparation for this weekend's Pumpkin Festival in Huntsburg. "Nine pounds, 8 ounces," says Jerry Rose as he weighs a big zucchini. This Geauga County community grows some whoppers!. "It's supposed to be right up...
Local humane society to make most of new space
The Humane Society of Mercer County has new information on its new building. The shelter is also in the process of coming up with an innovative way to provide more space for dogs.
Hazardous waste, tire collection set for this weekend
Hazardous waste collection and tire recycling events are set for this weekend.
Canfield Fairgrounds hosting fish sale
Fish help sustain water quality, which in turn supports animal and plant life.
Hospice aims to meet patients and families throughout the community
Sanctuary Hospice in Canfield celebrated a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon to commemorate an expansion on their services. Sanctuary Hospice takes Hospice referrals from the community, and will meet patients and families wherever they are at in the community to provide end of life care. Sanctuary Hospice aims to not only...
Panera to donate portion of pink ribbon bagels proceeds to Mercy Health Foundation
Covelli Enterprises will be launching its annual pink ribbon bagel campaign on Saturday at seven participating Mahoning Valley locations in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month of October, a portion of the proceeds from the pink ribbon bagel sales will go to the Mercy Health Foundation in...
Local firefighters help with search, rescue after hurricane Ian
Calcutta Volunteer Fire help with search, rescue and recovery tasks in Ft. Myers after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in its wake. Fire departments rush into danger on a daily basis, to help save property, people and pets. The Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department is doing that right now,...
Senior expo event to take place at Metroplex Expo Center in Girard October 4
An expo event for senior citizens is scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Metroplex Expo Center in Girard. The Boomers & Beyond Senior Expo will take place October 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will offer over 35 area businesses the opportunity to showcase seniors and their caregivers about their products and services.
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Allegheny County. In a state like Pennsylvania, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
Stark County Sheriff's Office teams up with nonprofits for pet adoptions
The Stark County Sheriff's Office is partnering up with Pawsitive Ohio and the Friends of the Stark Pound for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.
Multiple flu shot clinics to be held throughout Mahoning County
Mahoning County Public Health (MCPH) will be holding various flu shot clinics throughout Mahoning County all throughout flu season. The CDC recommends that everyone six months old or older should get a flu shot every year, including people at high risk of developing flu-related complications including the following:. - Children...
Local cleanup company expects ‘heartbreak’ in Florida
More workers from the valley are heading to Florida to help with the massive cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Ohio woman accused of burning husband with hot liquid
Shanice Blair was arraigned in Canfield Friday morning on several charges, including felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children.
New self-pay market at Southern Park Mall is 'one of a kind'
There's a new innovative way to shop for snacks and essentials at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It's called 32GO and it's a 24-hour self-pay market with an interactive kiosk. The company said this is one of only 13 stores of theirs like this in the United States and...
'Nightmare at Canfield Scaregrounds' opens for another spooky season
There’s something for people of all ages as one of the Valley’s scariest Halloween season events opens Friday as the Canfield Fairgrounds become the Canfield Scaregrounds. With attractions like the "Neon Nightmare", "Barn of Evil", and "Gore Reformatory", just to name a few, Nightmare at Canfield Scaregrounds is open 7:00 pm to midnight on Friday, September 30th, then every Friday & Saturday in October.
Local city cracking down on blighted properties
The mayor in Cortland is putting absentee landlords and other property owners on alert when it comes to keeping their properties up.
Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event
The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
Mahoning Avenue to turn into neighborhood wide Fall Festival
An annual Fall Festival is returning to the Mahoning Valley for its sixth year. The Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest is returning Saturday, October 1 from 11a.m. until 4p.m. and will run on Mahoning Avenue from Hampton Court to McKinley Avenue. The event is open to anyone, and will include crafts,...
