Boardman, OH

WYTV.com

Dog warden tells county shelter is overrun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For months, we’ve reported about how overrun local animal shelters have been with abandoned dogs and cats. Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry told Commissioners Thursday that the situation is the same nationwide and that neighboring counties have called to ask if there is available space to house their animals.
WFMJ.com

Columbiana County offering rabies vaccine for pets

A local veterinary clinic and health district are partnering up to reduce the risk of rabies throughout the Valley. The Columbiana County Health District and the Lisbon Veterinary Clinic are hosting a Reduce Rabies Prevention Clinic on October 8 from 1p.m. until 3p.m. at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.
WFMJ.com

Hospice aims to meet patients and families throughout the community

Sanctuary Hospice in Canfield celebrated a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon to commemorate an expansion on their services. Sanctuary Hospice takes Hospice referrals from the community, and will meet patients and families wherever they are at in the community to provide end of life care. Sanctuary Hospice aims to not only...
WFMJ.com

Senior expo event to take place at Metroplex Expo Center in Girard October 4

An expo event for senior citizens is scheduled to take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Metroplex Expo Center in Girard. The Boomers & Beyond Senior Expo will take place October 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will offer over 35 area businesses the opportunity to showcase seniors and their caregivers about their products and services.
WFMJ.com

Multiple flu shot clinics to be held throughout Mahoning County

Mahoning County Public Health (MCPH) will be holding various flu shot clinics throughout Mahoning County all throughout flu season. The CDC recommends that everyone six months old or older should get a flu shot every year, including people at high risk of developing flu-related complications including the following:. - Children...
WFMJ.com

New self-pay market at Southern Park Mall is 'one of a kind'

There's a new innovative way to shop for snacks and essentials at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman. It's called 32GO and it's a 24-hour self-pay market with an interactive kiosk. The company said this is one of only 13 stores of theirs like this in the United States and...
WFMJ.com

'Nightmare at Canfield Scaregrounds' opens for another spooky season

There’s something for people of all ages as one of the Valley’s scariest Halloween season events opens Friday as the Canfield Fairgrounds become the Canfield Scaregrounds. With attractions like the "Neon Nightmare", "Barn of Evil", and "Gore Reformatory", just to name a few, Nightmare at Canfield Scaregrounds is open 7:00 pm to midnight on Friday, September 30th, then every Friday & Saturday in October.
WFMJ.com

Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event

The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Avenue to turn into neighborhood wide Fall Festival

An annual Fall Festival is returning to the Mahoning Valley for its sixth year. The Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest is returning Saturday, October 1 from 11a.m. until 4p.m. and will run on Mahoning Avenue from Hampton Court to McKinley Avenue. The event is open to anyone, and will include crafts,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

