Muskegon Heights, MI

WWMT

SHAES responders attempt raccoon rescue

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A raccoon rescue was attempted Saturday morning by the South Haven Area Emergency Services. Neighbors of a South Haven home called responders, concerned of a raccoon who appeared to be trapped. The raccoon's head seemed to be stuck in a bathroom roof vent, according to...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Morning Sun

Pickard Road fatal victim identified

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office identified the 75-year-old Stanwood woman killed in a Tuesday evening accident just northwest of Mt. Pleasant. Ruth Tebo was identified as the woman driving a 2017 Ford Escape in the 2200 block of East Pickard Road in Union Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her car veered off the road and hit two parked cars in a driveway, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Main.
STANWOOD, MI
9&10 News

Two People Arraigned for Drug Charges Following Drug Operation in Mecosta County

Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a drug tip Wednesday, which they used to conduct a background investigation. Through the investigation, they identified Leslie Keech, 36, from Stanwood who was reportedly selling prescription narcotics.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking a white pickup truck in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft Saturday in Brooklyn. According to authorities, a white four-door pickup truck with a white tonneau cover and no visible license plate pulled up to Irish Hills Collision at about 3 a.m. Police said a suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, but stopped when they were startled by a neighbor who heard the incident.
BROOKLYN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Crews investigating fire at Grandville gas station

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a Marathon gas station in Grandville. The fire began Thursday morning around 8 a.m. and was quickly extinguished. While the fire was mostly contained, the gas station sustained some damage. Police say the fire began in the utility room. The...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI

