Teen hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A 17-year-old was hurt in a late Friday evening shooting in Grand Rapids.
Teen injured after shooting in Grand Rapids
Top Headlines: Mancelona Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Near Gaylord, and More
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night. Read More. Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. Read More. A 3-year-old girl...
1 dead, 1 in custody following rollover crash on East Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died following a rollover crash on Sept. 30, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. at 2380 East Beltline. As they continue their investigation, police say one car struck the other from behind. It...
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
SHAES responders attempt raccoon rescue
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A raccoon rescue was attempted Saturday morning by the South Haven Area Emergency Services. Neighbors of a South Haven home called responders, concerned of a raccoon who appeared to be trapped. The raccoon's head seemed to be stuck in a bathroom roof vent, according to...
18-year-old trapped inside vehicle for two hours after crash, airlifted to hospital
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Coopersville was trapped inside her pick-up truck that flipped in a ditch after a Friday crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on 8th Avenue near Garfield in Wright Township in Ottawa County. Investigation shows the...
1 airlifted after crash involving combine in Wright Twp.
GRPD searches for hit-and-run driver; motorcyclist critically injured
Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.
GRPD: 1 driver dead after crash, other driver arrested for OWI
The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on East Beltline Avenue Friday.
Two people arrested after drug transaction in Mecosta County
Pickard Road fatal victim identified
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office identified the 75-year-old Stanwood woman killed in a Tuesday evening accident just northwest of Mt. Pleasant. Ruth Tebo was identified as the woman driving a 2017 Ford Escape in the 2200 block of East Pickard Road in Union Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her car veered off the road and hit two parked cars in a driveway, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Main.
Two People Arraigned for Drug Charges Following Drug Operation in Mecosta County
Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a drug tip Wednesday, which they used to conduct a background investigation. Through the investigation, they identified Leslie Keech, 36, from Stanwood who was reportedly selling prescription narcotics.
Michigan State Police seek suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking a white pickup truck in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft Saturday in Brooklyn. According to authorities, a white four-door pickup truck with a white tonneau cover and no visible license plate pulled up to Irish Hills Collision at about 3 a.m. Police said a suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, but stopped when they were startled by a neighbor who heard the incident.
Crews investigating fire at Grandville gas station
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a Marathon gas station in Grandville. The fire began Thursday morning around 8 a.m. and was quickly extinguished. While the fire was mostly contained, the gas station sustained some damage. Police say the fire began in the utility room. The...
Foul play suspected in 2011 disappearance of Mount Morris mother
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. – A Michigan woman disappeared 11 years ago and police believe foul play is involved. Sylvia June Galvan was last seen in October of 2011 in Mount Morris. Galvan was 30 years old at the time and left behind four daughters. According to her family, Galvan...
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
