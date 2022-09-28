BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking a white pickup truck in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft Saturday in Brooklyn. According to authorities, a white four-door pickup truck with a white tonneau cover and no visible license plate pulled up to Irish Hills Collision at about 3 a.m. Police said a suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, but stopped when they were startled by a neighbor who heard the incident.

