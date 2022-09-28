ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride in GC: First LGBTQIA+ events slated Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Grove City

By Paul Comstock
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
The event is coordinated by Pride in GC, a nonprofit organization formed last spring, said David Donofrio, chair of the board of directors.

The Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 events are to be held at 12 locations, including 10 centered around Broadway, from Columbus Street south to Park Street. They are Zassy's Cocktail Lounge, Grove City Brewing Co., The Chandler, Visit Grove City, Sommer House Gallery and Co., Local Cantina, Plum Run Winery, Columbus Keto Treats, My Business Resource and Grove City Library.

Also included is Windsor Park, 4330 Dudley Ave. And on Oct. 2, an open house and pride-affirming service are to be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 4501 Hoover Road.

The event features a number of options for all ages, Donofrio said.

He said participating locations would be identified with rainbow balloons outside, and businesses are invited to hold a sale, special project or some kind of event.

Visitors are invited to go from one location to another, Donofrio said. More specifics are online at prideingc.org, as well as on social media.

"We're expecting this to be a very well-attended event, based on all the projections we're getting on social media," Donofrio said. "We've just had a really encouraging response."

Pride in GC had the second-largest parade entry in the recent Arts in the Alley Music and Arts Festival. A call went out to the local LGTB community, and more than 60 people showed up to march, he said.

"That just tells us that the community has been hungering for something like this, and we're really excited to celebrate this weekend," he said.

Since its formation, Pride in GC has conducted outreach advocacy with the city government and South-Western City School District, he said, and more events are planned.

"We very much want to be a year-round presence of support for our community," Donofrio said.

The organization is grateful for its community support, he said.

"We've just been blown away by the number of local businesses that have stepped up to become sponsors or supporters,” he said. “It's really heartwarming, and as a member of the LGBTQIA community, it just makes me feel very seen and supported and just glad to live in Grove City."

The LGBT community has been growing steadily in the Grove City area, said Leslie Anderson.

She said she and her wife, Melissa Anderson, moved to Grove City 18 years ago, and they now have four children ages 13 to 3.

"We have had very positive experiences. I didn't know any other LGBT members when we moved here," Leslie Anderson said. "But we have always had just the best experiences with our kids' teachers, their friends' families. We've made a lot of friends from our kids going to school with different kids.

"And the community has been just amazing, especially the businesses supporting us, all of our sponsors. We're really excited that we can all come together and the community has embraced us."

Donofrio said Pride in GC contacted the city police department and public safety before the Arts in the Alley parade and has remained in touch.

"We have been incredibly grateful that they have been nothing but supportive and really just committed to making sure everybody has a safe and fun weekend," he said.

Grove City, OH
