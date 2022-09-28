Read full article on original website
WCTV
Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?
In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
Amid Hurricane Ian, City of Tallahassee provides aid
The City of Tallahassee are reportedly deploying crews, including Tallahassee's Fire Department and International Airport, to assist Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.
WCTV
Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County
Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
WCTV
FSU player raising money for Hurricane Ian relief
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of us, seeing Hurricane Ian’s destruction, are looking for ways to help and many of us have personal connections to communities in Southwest Florida and that includes FSU football star, Dillon Gibbons. His ‘Big Man, Big Heart’ nonprofit is now raising money for...
WCTV
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery
Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those escaping the storm. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ian devastated part of Florida, now impacting Georgia and aiming for South Carolina. Red...
WCTV
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
WCTV
Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tens of thousands of rescue and relief personnel now pouring into the storm zone in the wake of Ian. Among them are Red Cross volunteers from the Big Bend. Hundreds of volunteers from all over the U.S. staged here in Tallahasse then they headed south to aid...
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee lost its charm
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
wengradio.com
I-75 CLOSED AS MYAKKA RIVER FLOODS IT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Please be advised that the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.
WCTV
Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
Loranne Ausley Supporters Come Out “Shooting”
A Florida Democratic campaign committee has taken the first shot in the race for Florida Senate District 3 that pits incumbent Loranne Ausley against challenger Corey Simon. A campaign mailer that contends Simon will turn “our schools into shooting ranges” began hitting mailboxes this past week. The post card – as shown below – contains […]
WCTV
Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
Tallahassee Police Department Under Attack
Progressive Leader Calls Police Chief and Police Officers Murderers At last Wednesday’s city commission meeting – during the time allocated for public speakers – Delilah Pierre took the opportunity to address elected officials with a 3-mintue commentary which contained objectional language and comments referring to Police Chief Lawrence Revell and TPD officers as murderers. Pierre […]
WCTV
TFD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The 25-member team was called up early Thursday morning and is now on the ground helping with rescue operations in Lee County, one of the counties hardest hit by the Category 4 storm.
Calhoun County business sending help, hot dogs to Hurricane victims
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Calhoun County honey farm is partnering with a truck driver to help feed Hurricane Ian victims and relief workers. They will drive a semi-truck full of hot dogs, buns, condiments, and supplies to South Florida on Saturday. They plan to feed 500 people each hour. Regional manager of Barkman Apiaries […]
WCTV
FSU offers free football tickets to Floridians displaced by storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is making tickets to Saturday’s football game available to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release. “Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser...
NBC News
Search and rescue teams comb through Hurricane Ian’s wreckage (Part 1)
Lester Holt rides along with Florida Task Force Seven, a search and rescue team of firefighters from Tallahassee, as they go door-to-door in Fort Myers Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. He hears from residents about their experience during the storm, and as they return back home.Oct. 1, 2022.
TMH, FSU project to sustain 350 high-paying jobs
Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say they’re teaming up to bring a big economic boost to the area.
