River Falls, WI

KARE 11

Family evacuated after fire at unfinished house

WOODBURY, Minn. — Three houses were damaged after a late-night fire in Woodbury. Captain Brian Massel with Woodbury Fire Department told KARE 11 on scene that crews were called to the 4300 block of Arbor Drive just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a fire. An unfinished house was...
WOODBURY, MN
River Falls Journal

Photos: Beautiful house with cabin feel for sale in River Falls

As you enter the tree-covered driveway you'll see the home was strategically located for privacy and seclusion with east views remaining. Sit on the porch, there's a pond out front too. The primary bedroom is on the upper level, complete with a loft and private bathroom. The home has a...
RIVER FALLS, WI
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
CRYSTAL, MN
River Falls, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
River Falls Journal

Hudson gym owner raises money for Parkinson’s

It is nearly impossible to count on one hand the number of ways Eric Tostrud has been working to support people with Parkinson's and research for a cure. He has a photo from the exact moment he came up with the idea for Peloton 4 Parkinson's, an annual, all-day stationary bike riding event that raises funds for local people with Parkinson’s.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Melinda Engesether

Jan. 22, 1982 - Sept. 26, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Melinda Engesether, 40, Hudson, Wis., died Monday, Sept. 26, in M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital. A celebration of life is pending. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

Myth Live nightclub may be demolished in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Myth Live nightclub may not stand much longer in Maplewood. After the city approved $6.4 million in Tax Increment Financing Monday evening, the council will soon consider allowing a developer to demolish Myth in favor of a 241-unit apartment building on the site. That decision is expected to happen by the end of the calendar year.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
River Falls Journal

Thomas D. McCormick

Thomas D. McCormick, attorney and loving father, age 74, of Hudson, WI, died peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2022, at the Hudson Hospital. Tom was born on March 26, 1948, to Frances and Bernice (Morrissiette) McCormick in Anoka, MN, where he spent his childhood. Following high school graduation Tom attended St. Cloud State University, MN, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in history. He then went to William Mitchell Law School and earned his Juris Doctrine in law. On April 23, 1988, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Jean Lowry at the Oconomowoc Lake Club, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with two children, Cody and Kayla. Their marriage would later be dissolved after 27 years. Tom moved to Hudson in 1988 and established McCormick Law Office, practicing civil litigation in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 shot in Minneapolis' North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.Police did not give the condition of the victim, and say the investigation is ongoing
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis resident living near gang warzone installs bulletproof bed headboard: "I sleep very calmly"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Finding a safe space when gunfire erupts. That's the reality for some people living on Minneapolis' north side. One woman has taken what some might think a pretty extreme measure, but it's what she did to feel safe as she lays her head to sleep at night."In the last couple of week's I've had gunfire 500 feet from my house," Juliee Oden said.Oden's north-side home sits in the middle of the war zone where the battle between two gangs -- the Hi's and the Low's -- is raging."I started counting gun shots in rhythm, so I would always...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
kymnradio.net

Fatal accident on Highway 3; ‘Aging in Place’ education will be offered; All Saints Church offering workshop to help become more involved

A Northfeld man died yesterday morning after suffering injuries when his car collided with a utility truck at the Intersection of. Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 9:50 yesterday morning, 83-year-old Gerald Maas was driving his car West on Honeylocust Drive, when he collided with the truck, which was moving North on Highway 3. Maas was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery

EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
EDINA, MN
River Falls Journal

Letter: Experience in schools, business

On Nov. 8, I plan to vote for Alison Page as my state Assembly representative. Her opponent says he supports public education, but the small increases he’s voted for over the past few years are not even keeping up with inflation, much less returning school funding to what it needs to be if we are to educate our children to compete in the future that awaits them.
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River

(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN

