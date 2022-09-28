Thomas D. McCormick, attorney and loving father, age 74, of Hudson, WI, died peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2022, at the Hudson Hospital. Tom was born on March 26, 1948, to Frances and Bernice (Morrissiette) McCormick in Anoka, MN, where he spent his childhood. Following high school graduation Tom attended St. Cloud State University, MN, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in history. He then went to William Mitchell Law School and earned his Juris Doctrine in law. On April 23, 1988, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Jean Lowry at the Oconomowoc Lake Club, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with two children, Cody and Kayla. Their marriage would later be dissolved after 27 years. Tom moved to Hudson in 1988 and established McCormick Law Office, practicing civil litigation in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

HUDSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO