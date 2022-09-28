ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown City Schools receive $10,000 grant for portable farms

Youngstown City School Districts' food service department received a $10,000 grant to buy two portable farms. The grant, provided by the William Swanston Charitable Fund, will allow the district to produce more lettuce by purchasing two additional Fork Farms Flex Farms. Each unit costs $4,000, takes up less than 10...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ashtabula, OH
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Government
Columbiana County, OH
Government
County
Trumbull County, OH
County
Columbiana County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
County
Mahoning County, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio minimum wage set to increase in 2023

Ohio's minimum wage will be increasing at the start of 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, Ohio's minimum wage will increase by 80 cents for non-tipped employees from $9.30 per hour to $10.10 per hour. The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase by 40 cents from $4.65 per hour to...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet Access#Ohioans#The Ohio Turnpike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. Supporters of Issue 2 say the amendment preserves the […]
OHIO STATE
starvedrock.media

‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House

(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

All Northeast Ohio counties now at or below CDC's medium community level for COVID-19, meaning masks are no longer recommended

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 case numbers in Northeast Ohio are at their lowest levels in months, as evidenced by the CDC's latest data. According to the center, all counties in the region are now either at or below a "medium" level for coronavirus risk and spread, with seven counties now at the lowest such threshold. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for most people while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy