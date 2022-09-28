Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Youngstown City Schools receive $10,000 grant for portable farms
Youngstown City School Districts' food service department received a $10,000 grant to buy two portable farms. The grant, provided by the William Swanston Charitable Fund, will allow the district to produce more lettuce by purchasing two additional Fork Farms Flex Farms. Each unit costs $4,000, takes up less than 10...
Move over, diesel: Ohio gets ‘first of its kind’ renewable gas station
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A new kind of gas station has just opened for business in Groveport, and its first client is a massive national corporation. Calling it the “first station of its kind,” Clean Energy Fuels Corporation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a renewable natural gas station at 5900 Green Pointe Dr. The RNG […]
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
DeWine administration still weighing Amtrak's proposed rail expansion in Ohio
DeWine administration still weighing Amtrak's proposed 3C and D rail expansion in Ohio that would restore rail service between Cleveland and Cincinnati.
WFMJ.com
Ohio minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Ohio's minimum wage will be increasing at the start of 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, Ohio's minimum wage will increase by 80 cents for non-tipped employees from $9.30 per hour to $10.10 per hour. The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase by 40 cents from $4.65 per hour to...
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In...
NOPEC defends its decision to drop 550,000 customers, explains rate hikes in filing to state regulators
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC said purging 550,000 electricity customers won’t drive up prices for Ohioans, and doesn’t break any rules, in a filing to state regulators this week. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, the default electricity supplier for most of Greater Cleveland, is defending its right...
wksu.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
Ohio has over 10 million acres of crop land. For decades much of it has been over-plowed, sprayed with fertilizers and stripped of its nutrients. Although recently, more farmers have seen the economic benefit of shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. This is the first...
Ohio automaker reports making first commercial EV pickup trucks
In May, Lordstown Motors reached a $230M. asset purchase agreement with Foxconn to make electric vehicles.
wksu.org
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill
A proposed bill in the Ohio House would exempt disabled veterans and their surviving spouses from needing to pay property taxes.
Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
WFMJ.com
Eastern Gateway files lawsuit against DOE for 'endangering' education of 30,000 students, financial harm to school
Eastern Gateway Community College has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Education and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. In the lawsuit filed in early September claims that the Department of Education did "irreparable harm" to the school, and...
Beaver County cracker plant being monitored by environmental groups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County is getting closer to being fully operational.And the plant workers aren't the only ones getting ready. Environmental groups said they're watching closely and monitoring the area around the plant.The Observer-Reporter said the advocates wanted to have an environmental "baseline" before full operations begin.
Local city cracking down on blighted properties
The mayor in Cortland is putting absentee landlords and other property owners on alert when it comes to keeping their properties up.
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. Supporters of Issue 2 say the amendment preserves the […]
starvedrock.media
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House
(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
All Northeast Ohio counties now at or below CDC's medium community level for COVID-19, meaning masks are no longer recommended
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 case numbers in Northeast Ohio are at their lowest levels in months, as evidenced by the CDC's latest data. According to the center, all counties in the region are now either at or below a "medium" level for coronavirus risk and spread, with seven counties now at the lowest such threshold. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for most people while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
