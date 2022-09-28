Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
High school basketball: MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year Cameron Boozer tops initial 247Sports Class of 2025 rankings
Following a spectacular high school debut that saw Cameron Boozer lead Columbus (Miami) to Florida's Class 7A state championship and capture MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year honors, the 6-foot-9 forward earned the top spot in the initial 247Sports Class of 2025 rankings released Thursday morning. The son of former...
MaxPreps
St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday
The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season is set. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) both did their part Friday with wins leading into the Oct. 7 showdown at Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco improved to 6-0 with a 49-3 win over Servite (Anaheim) while Mater Dei, also now 6-0, won a tough Trinity League matchup 21-13 against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano).
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 13 American Heritage at No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons headlines this week's action
This has forced some MaxPreps Top 25 teams to move or cancel games this week. No. 20 Lakeland (Fla.) moved its game against Lake Gibson (Lakeland) to Monday and improved to 4-0 with a 47-14 win. No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) was scheduled to play Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie)...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco, No. 2 Mater Dei both win setting up huge Trinity League matchup on Oct. 7
This has forced some MaxPreps Top 25 teams to move or cancel games this week. No. 20 Lakeland (Fla.) moved its game against Lake Gibson (Lakeland) to Monday and improved to 4-0 with a 47-14 win. No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) was scheduled to play Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie)...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 7 Buford beats Collins Hill 23-3 on ESPN2
This has forced some MaxPreps Top 25 teams to move or cancel games this week. No. 20 Lakeland (Fla.) moved its game against Lake Gibson (Lakeland) to Monday and improved to 4-0 with a 47-14 win. No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) was scheduled to play Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie)...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 3 St. Frances Academy pulls off comeback win in Hawaii against Kahuku 22-15
No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) pulled off a comeback win against the top-ranked team in Hawaii — Kahuku. The third-ranked Panthers trailed 15-7 in the final eight minutes but four-star LSU commit Da’Shawn Womack returned a fumble for a 79-yard score to cut the deficit to 15-14. After a personal foul penalty on St. Frances Academy they missed a two-point attempt. The Panthers defense got a stop and drove down the field and Michael Van Buren found Kyree Benton for the game-winning score with :39 remaining. St. Frances Academy forced a turnover on downs to improve to 5-0. They have traveled over 8,400 miles this season and won in Ohio, Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Hawaii.
Live updates: USF 0, East Carolina 0; Q1
BOCA RATON, Fla. - USF returns to the Sunshine State on Saturday for a "home" game as it has arrived to FAU Stadium to face the East Carolina Pirate in both teams' American Athletic Conference opener. Bulls247 has made the trip to Boca Raton and site publisher Will Turner will...
