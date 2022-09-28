No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) pulled off a comeback win against the top-ranked team in Hawaii — Kahuku. The third-ranked Panthers trailed 15-7 in the final eight minutes but four-star LSU commit Da’Shawn Womack returned a fumble for a 79-yard score to cut the deficit to 15-14. After a personal foul penalty on St. Frances Academy they missed a two-point attempt. The Panthers defense got a stop and drove down the field and Michael Van Buren found Kyree Benton for the game-winning score with :39 remaining. St. Frances Academy forced a turnover on downs to improve to 5-0. They have traveled over 8,400 miles this season and won in Ohio, Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Hawaii.

BELLFLOWER, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO