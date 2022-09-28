ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

247Sports

How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

Mississippi State (3-1) returns to SEC West action on Saturday as the Bulldogs host Texas A&M in a 3 p.m. kickoff (SEC Network) at Davis Wade Stadium. Follow along here for pregame notes and live in-game updates. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES MISSISSIPPI STATE vs. TEXAS A&M.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Boise State undergoes transformation after UTEP loss

Heading into week five, Bronco nation still has the questions that faced them since week one. After one of the worst losses to in University history, which saw them get beat 27-10, in a game they were favored by 16 points, the program decided to make some immediate changes and fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The offense has yet to get started and has been one of the most inefficient in the nation. After hearing this news, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who grew close to Plough, decided to enter the transfer portal one day later. With Dirk Koetter being named the new offensive coordinator and Taylen Green named the starting quarterback, this Boise State team has entered a new era.
BOISE, ID
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan

The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, injury updates, game notes

---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Four-star wide receiver Jonah Wilson decommits from Texas

Spring Dekaney 2023 wide receiver Jonah Wilson announced today on Twitter that he has decommitted from the University of Texas. "First off I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love and blessing me with a great recruiting process," said Wilson. "Also I would like to thank the University of Texas and their entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at such a prestigious school."
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season

College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Grading the Longhorns: How Texas has fared one-third of the way through the 2022 season

With Texas owning a 2-2 record and looking to pick up win No. 1 in Big 12 play when welcoming West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) into Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1), it’s hard to look beyond the program’s most recent setback — a 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech in the conference opener — when judging whether or not things are headed in the right direction. The 7-9 record for head coach Steve Sarkisian through the first 16 games of his tenure is identical to the mark Charlie Strong compiled through the same stretch and is two games worse than the mark Tom Herman boasted, but Sarkisian believes Texas has made strides as a program compared to the product on the field that led to last season’s 5-7 finish.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Oklahoma football quarterback Dillon Gabriel exits TCU game after taking big hit

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU with an apparent head injury. The Sooners’ starter tried to slide after running the ball on first down with around 9:40 left to play in the second quarter and took a late hit from a TCU defender. Gabriel remained on the field after the hit and did not attempt to get up.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker talks on why he decided to transfer to the Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's standout performance in the Volunteers' 38-33 victory over Florida has vaulted the signal caller into the Heisman discussion, but the path to stardom hasn't been a straight line for Hooker. He recently appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show to discuss his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech and what attracted him to the Tennessee program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB not expected to play vs. West Virginia, targeting Oklahoma game for return

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will reportedly not play Saturday when the Longhorns take on West Virginia at home. However, the former five-star quarterback and Ohio State transfer could be back pretty soon, according to a report by Pete Thamel. With the Red River Showdown on tap for next week against Oklahoma, Thamel said it is realistic to see Ewers get back under center for the game against the Sooners.
AUSTIN, TX

