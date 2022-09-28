Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
Mickey Joseph after Thursday's practice: 'I think they're going to fly around'
As Mark Whipple said the other day, there's a bad taste in your mouth when you take a rough loss before a bye, which was useful extra time but also a long wait when you are eager to put a better performance on film. On Thursday, two days before the...
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -8 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, SXM App...
LIVE UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M
Mississippi State (3-1) returns to SEC West action on Saturday as the Bulldogs host Texas A&M in a 3 p.m. kickoff (SEC Network) at Davis Wade Stadium. Follow along here for pregame notes and live in-game updates. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES MISSISSIPPI STATE vs. TEXAS A&M.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 6 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 30, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boise State undergoes transformation after UTEP loss
Heading into week five, Bronco nation still has the questions that faced them since week one. After one of the worst losses to in University history, which saw them get beat 27-10, in a game they were favored by 16 points, the program decided to make some immediate changes and fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The offense has yet to get started and has been one of the most inefficient in the nation. After hearing this news, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who grew close to Plough, decided to enter the transfer portal one day later. With Dirk Koetter being named the new offensive coordinator and Taylen Green named the starting quarterback, this Boise State team has entered a new era.
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan
The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, injury updates, game notes
---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four-star wide receiver Jonah Wilson decommits from Texas
Spring Dekaney 2023 wide receiver Jonah Wilson announced today on Twitter that he has decommitted from the University of Texas. "First off I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love and blessing me with a great recruiting process," said Wilson. "Also I would like to thank the University of Texas and their entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at such a prestigious school."
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims TCU Postgame
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims met with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to TCU.
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
Grading the Longhorns: How Texas has fared one-third of the way through the 2022 season
With Texas owning a 2-2 record and looking to pick up win No. 1 in Big 12 play when welcoming West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) into Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1), it’s hard to look beyond the program’s most recent setback — a 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech in the conference opener — when judging whether or not things are headed in the right direction. The 7-9 record for head coach Steve Sarkisian through the first 16 games of his tenure is identical to the mark Charlie Strong compiled through the same stretch and is two games worse than the mark Tom Herman boasted, but Sarkisian believes Texas has made strides as a program compared to the product on the field that led to last season’s 5-7 finish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Oklahoma football quarterback Dillon Gabriel exits TCU game after taking big hit
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU with an apparent head injury. The Sooners’ starter tried to slide after running the ball on first down with around 9:40 left to play in the second quarter and took a late hit from a TCU defender. Gabriel remained on the field after the hit and did not attempt to get up.
247Sports
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker talks on why he decided to transfer to the Volunteers
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's standout performance in the Volunteers' 38-33 victory over Florida has vaulted the signal caller into the Heisman discussion, but the path to stardom hasn't been a straight line for Hooker. He recently appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show to discuss his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech and what attracted him to the Tennessee program.
Kenny Payne: Louisville freshman Fabio Basili will surprise people
One of the questions for the upcoming season for Louisville basketball is what type of impact will guard Fabio Basili provide in his first year with the program. The 6-foot-4 freshman was a relative unknown throughout the recruiting cycle before making an official visit at Louisville in June. Originally a...
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB not expected to play vs. West Virginia, targeting Oklahoma game for return
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will reportedly not play Saturday when the Longhorns take on West Virginia at home. However, the former five-star quarterback and Ohio State transfer could be back pretty soon, according to a report by Pete Thamel. With the Red River Showdown on tap for next week against Oklahoma, Thamel said it is realistic to see Ewers get back under center for the game against the Sooners.
Comments / 0