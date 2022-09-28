Read full article on original website
Ky. native ‘one of the lucky ones’ after Hurricane Ian causes catastrophic damage in Florida
AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WKYT) - A Mount Sterling, Ky. native is assessing the damage to his Florida home in the wake of Hurricane Ian. We told you earlier this week that Jeffrey Reeves was riding out his first hurricane in the Tampa area. Reeves is originally from Mount Sterling and he...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Woman who helped after EKY flooding shares similar experiences in Ian’s aftermath
FLORIDA (WKYT) - As Hurricane Ian lashes parts of South Carolina, people in southwest Florida are beginning to pick up the pieces from the storm. Ian hit the Fort Myers area Wednesday afternoon as a borderline category five storm. Pike County, Ky. native Melissa Ratliff rode out the hurricane in...
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Myrtle Beach
Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday as a Category 1, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this week, it carved a swath of destruction across Florida.
Lexington native experiences Hurricane Ian in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Davis is a Lexington native. He recently moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, a short drive from Isle of Palms. “We’ve almost completed a year and it’s been an experience but it’s beautiful and we love it. I guess we’re living the dream, fled to the beach,” said Davis.
Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
Ian will likely hit South Carolina as a hurricane, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Ian, weakened by its devastating trip across the Florida peninsula, is expected to regain strength over the Atlantic Ocean.
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
Hurricane Ian: Death Toll in the ‘Hundreds’ in a Single Florida County
Floodwaters have slowly begun to recede in various regions across Florida, a result of the Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, officials have finally begun to reveal the true extent of storm damage. Less than 24 hours after Ian made landfall, one Florida county has already reported a death toll in the “hundreds.”
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
Massachusetts residents send 22News videos from Naples as Hurricane Ian approaches
Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Union Co. native now living in Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native who’s now living in Florida has been hunkered down and feeling the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Channa Greenwell moved from Morganfield to Clearwater, Florida just a few months ago. Greenwell says she’s used to preparing for tornadoes and thunderstorms, but never...
Oklahoma Residents Ride Out Hurricane Ian In Florida
Hurricane Ian struck the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The storm blows in as many Floridians have moved away. The parents of News 9 traffic anchor and Meteorologist Hannah Scholl said she warned them to get out of the way of the storm. "She very early on said,...
Loved ones worry as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FLORIDA, (WTVQ) – Larry and Faye Lawson have lived in Florida for the past 5 years. Their granddaughter Taylor Raines who lives in Richmond, says Hurricane Ian has forced her grandparents to uproot their lives…. “They are alone, of course they have the neighbors by them but they are...
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
WATCH | Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
WATCH | Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear. Right inside the new Academy Sport and Outdoors, an excited group of young athletes is getting ready to fill their shopping carts. WATCH | Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. Updated: 6 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky...
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
‘Worst case scenario:’ Eastern Ky. natives hunker down in home of Fort Myers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon. One family originally from eastern Kentucky has lived in the Fort Myers area for nearly 20 years, and say this is the worst they have seen. “Everything just kind of became the worst case scenario,” said Brook Stephens. Fort...
