Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
Ian becomes post-tropical cyclone over South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ian has become a post-tropical cyclone just hours after making a second landfall in South Carolina as a hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week. According to the...
‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WXIN) — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
