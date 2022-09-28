Read full article on original website
Biden on Hurricane Ian: 'This is an American crisis'
President Joe Biden said Hurricane Ian is "likely to rank among the worst storms in the nation's history," adding it will "take months, years to rebuild." Speaking from the White House Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina, threatening the historic city of Charleston after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, Biden urged residents there to listen to local officials and heed all warnings. The revived Hurricane came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center. Biden said "America's heart is literally breaking" for all of those who've lost their homes and he said his administration is acting urgently to get them the help they need. He said his message to the people of Florida is: "we see what you're going through and we're with you. We're going to do everything we can for you." Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. - a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to more than four dozen, with 47 deaths confirmed in Florida, four in North Carolina and three deaths in Cuba. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic,...
Brazil votes in Bolsonaro-Lula showdown
Brazil votes Sunday in a polarizing presidential election, with all eyes on whether front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can win in a single round -- and whether incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will accept the result. Lula, the charismatic but tarnished ex-president seeking to stage a comeback at 76, says he fears the incumbent will create "turmoil" if he loses -- a concern heard often in Brazil heading into election day.
Matthew Yglesias: Republicans have a special obligation to Venezuelan migrants
The idea of tackling the “root causes” of migration and asylum flows is the kind of high-minded notion likely to be dismissed by politicians such as Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, who brag that they are actually doing something about the immigrants showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border while other officials just talk. Yet a look at the reasons why so many Venezuelans are seeking asylum shows that there are some pretty obvious steps the U.S. could take that would reduce incentives to make the perilous journey.
Funeral for former US Rep. Mark Souder to be held Oct. 8
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder of Indiana will be held on Oct. 8. Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, died Monday. He was 72. Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic...
Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced sharp attacks for past dishonesty from his Democratic opponent in a Montana U.S. House race debate on Thursday night, as the Republican sought to downplay recent reports from federal investigators who said he lied to them in two separate cases.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas; tensions flare over Trump special master; Miami QB's scary injury
Today is Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By MEG KINNARD and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON - Associated Press. Updated 5 min ago. By JON GAMBRELL and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated...
US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.
