President Joe Biden said Hurricane Ian is "likely to rank among the worst storms in the nation's history," adding it will "take months, years to rebuild." Speaking from the White House Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina, threatening the historic city of Charleston after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, Biden urged residents there to listen to local officials and heed all warnings. The revived Hurricane came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center. Biden said "America's heart is literally breaking" for all of those who've lost their homes and he said his administration is acting urgently to get them the help they need. He said his message to the people of Florida is: "we see what you're going through and we're with you. We're going to do everything we can for you." Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. - a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO